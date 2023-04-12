The No. 1 Job Interview Questions You Should Always Ask





Job interviews usually turn the tables in the last five minutes, when the interviewer asks, “Do you have any questions?”

Asking smart and thoughtful questions can help you impress a recruiter and determine if the position you are interviewing for is a good fit for you.

There’s one question in particular that “must” be asked at the end of the interview, says Jenny Cheng, vice president and general manager of Google Wallet.

“Is there anything else you’re looking for in this role that I haven’t clarified yet?”

Cheng, who previously worked at Salesforce and PayPal, has interviewed dozens of candidates throughout his career. She recommends this question. “It gives you a clear trigger to address any concerns or questions the interviewer has about your skills and experience that you haven’t already discussed,” she says.

It’s also an opportunity to prove your worth and set yourself apart from other candidates.

“A lot of the time the conversation goes too far in one direction and doesn’t cover everything I thought I had as an interviewer,” says Cheng. “As candidates, we’re so busy figuring out the question at hand that few people ask, ‘Is there anything we haven’t covered yet?'”

However, Cheng adds:

The hiring manager will not only appreciate your offer to elaborate on the role and ask follow-up questions about your competencies, but it might be a good time to assess how well you are doing. .

In most cases, they will reveal something in their response that they may not have realized was important to them in hiring, explains Cheng. If a recruiter asks you to clarify a previous answer, or to elaborate on one of the skills on your resume, it’s time to start over.

Or, “They might say, ‘Your experience is really impressive. You’re one of my top contenders,'” adds Cheng. “Either way, you get valuable feedback on the spot.”

Don’t miss it: Want to make money, work and life smarter and more successful? Sign up for our new newsletter!

check out:

Google VP says this is the best way to build a ‘happier, more successful’ career

Impress more emotionally and intellectually at work with these 5 phrases

The smartest questions to ask in a job interview, according to CEOs who’ve interviewed hundreds of them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/12/google-vp-the-no-1-job-interview-question-you-should-always-ask.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related