5 student entrepreneurs to watch





For some badgers, being a college student is more than just attending classes, writing papers, and studying for exams. It also means starting a business. Hundreds of students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have entrepreneurial ambitions. In fact, entrepreneurship has been the most popular certification program on campus since 2018.

For Dan Olszewski, Goldberg Family Director of the Weinert Center for Entrepreneurship at the Wisconsin Business School, it’s no surprise.

UWMadison students are focused on solving problems and making the world a better place, Olszewski said. Some work in research labs, volunteer at nonprofits, and others choose to become entrepreneurs to see their vision become a reality in the marketplace.

One of the allures of entrepreneurship is the fact that it’s a sky of endless possibilities, with no single path to get there. Each journey is as unique as the entrepreneur himself.

Regardless of major or degree program, UWMadison prepares students for entrepreneurial success by offering a vast web of resources, programs, and networks available to Badgers on campus. And off campus, these young entrepreneurs are ready to expand their impact by growing their companies, creating new jobs, and offering innovative products and services.

Meet five students with grit, entrepreneurial spirit and business know-how.

Jayla Thompson: Helping College Students Live Healthy Lives

College is an exciting time with countless new opportunities, but a sedentary, pizza-based lifestyle doesn’t have to be one of them. , helping students get on a healthy trajectory during college with meal planning, personalized training and personalized support. Thompson designed Shape and Jay for all of her students, but she had one group of hers in particular in mind. You don’t really see many black women in wellness spaces, she says. From now on, we will provide resources for healthy living that appeal to black culture, speak at school districts, provide spaces for women to focus on their health, and have their own gym. I would like to open

Xiaohan Shen and Hankel Bao: Harnessing the Power of AI for Personalization

Xiaohan Shen (BA 23) and Hankel Bao (BA 23) met while studying Computer and Data Science at UWMadison and soon co-founded Easyjobs. Automatic entry of applicant information. Then, after spending his own time creating his 1,000+ personalized sales emails for Easyjobs, Shen and Bao realized there was room for further innovation. He joins Coldreach, his second startup to use AI to generate personalized sales emails at scale. Coldreach was recently accepted and backed by Y-Combinator, a highly competitive San Francisco-based accelerator program that has launched companies like Instacart, DoorDash and Airbnb.

Jake Piekarski: Creating flexible employment opportunities for students

With three majors and three startups, Jake Piekarski (BBA ’23) is busy. However, his willingness to provide students with flexible work opportunities is well worth his time. The Huntington Beach, Calif. native founded his ChoreHub, his online marketplace that connects homeowners and college students for his maintenance tasks. ChoreHub, which first launched during the pandemic, now has over 80 of his student contractors in California and Wisconsin. Following the success of ChoreHub, Piekarski turned to his two other student-focused businesses. He launched snow removal service Snow Scholars, became a campus co-founder of Storage Scholars, saw the company on Shark, then handled marketing and storage his solutions for students at UWMadison. tank.

Oyindamola Damola Owolabi: Developing technology to connect Africans

Spicy Nigeria, the first start-up of Damora Owolabis (MS ’23), the daughter of entrepreneurial parents in Lagos, Nigeria, is expanding its reach overseas through handcrafted cuisine featuring the region’s trademark peppers and spices. providing a taste of home to Nigerians living in Her latest venture is a dating app called Jaiye, designed to connect her more than 1.4 billion people in Africa with expats from the continent living abroad. A global citizen who grew up in Nigeria and England and now lives in Wisconsin, her Owolabi says that the dating apps that exist today do not serve Africans at all and black Americans very little. It says they don’t provide it. Currently in the hiring process to grow her team of startups, Owolabi will bring her business analytics degree to life with her Jaiye to harness the power of data to grow the business and extend its reach. .

CJ Wilkerson: Building Communities by Building Businesses

For CJ Wilkerson (BBA ’25), creating a business and creating a community go hand in hand. Wilkerson, a Washington, D.C. native, started a barber shop in high school before founding his apparel brand Croesus in 2019. He pursued his two majors in marketing and graphic design, growing both businesses while working towards his entrepreneurial credentials. Wilkerson has a clear vision for the future. It’s about creating a space that’s half barber shop, half clothing store. He then plans to pay it forward. The long-term goal is to start a scholarship program that helps people learn about accessing and building wealth. Businesses can be put into many categories, but ultimately for me, it’s the people, he says.

From healthy living and apparel to dating apps and artificial intelligence, these students are just 5 of the many UWMadison students planning their own courses, building companies and cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit that creates opportunities. One example.

Our students develop an entrepreneurial spirit in courses, student groups and, for some, ventures they start with UWMadison, says Olszewski. This entrepreneurial spirit of imagining, creating and leading will serve both as students and in the future careers they choose.

Enjoying this story?Subscribe to the Wisconsin Ideas Newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.wisc.edu/5-student-entrepreneurs-to-keep-an-eye-on/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related