Google Cloud Assured Open Source Software service is now generally available





Threats to software supply chains and open source software (OSS) security continue to be a major concern for organizations building apps and their developers. According to the Mandiants M-Trends 2022 report, 17% of all security breaches begin with supply chain attacks, making exploits the second-first infection vector.

Building on Google’s commitment to improving OSS security, we are announcing the general availability of Assured Open Source Software (Assured OSS) services for the Java and Python ecosystems. Available for free today, Assured OSS empowers any organization that uses open source software with the same OSS packages that Google protects and uses for their own developer workflows, helping Google reduce their open source dependencies. It gives you the opportunity to leverage the security and experiences that apply to your relationship.

With Assured OSS, organizations can:

Obtain OSS packages from trusted and known suppliers

Learn more about ingredients with Assured SBOM delivered in industry standard formats such as SPDX and VEX

Google actively scans, detects, and fixes new vulnerabilities in select packages, helping reduce risk

Increase confidence in the integrity of the ingredients you use through a signed, tamper-proof provenance

Choose from over 1,000 of the most popular Java and Python packages, including popular machine learning and artificial intelligence projects like TensorFlow, Pandas, and Scikit-learn.

Since we announced the public preview in May 2022 and integrated Assured OSS as a key component of Software Delivery Shield the following October, we have received overwhelmingly positive customer response and interest.

John Meadows, Citi’s Managing Director and Citi Tech Fellow for Cyber ​​Security, said: Both Citi and Google view untrusted and unverified open source dependencies as major risk vectors. This is why we are excited to be early adopters of Google Cloud’s new Assured OSS product. Assured OSS helps reduce risk and protect open source software components commonly used by companies like ours.

Assured OSS protects OSS packages from attacks and risks by:

Continuously mirror major external ecosystems to manage end-to-end security without forking

Manage security and integrity of mirrored repositories and end-to-end build tool chains with tamper evident provenance and attestation

Continuously scan, fuzz test, and remediate critical vulnerabilities

Running a critical patching team to support target packages

Melinda Marks, Senior Analyst at ESG, said: Without proper vetting and validation, or metadata to help track access and usage of OSS, organizations are at risk of exposure to potential security vulnerabilities and other risks in their software supply chain. I have. By partnering with a trusted supplier, organizations can mitigate these risks, ensure the integrity of their software supply chain, and better protect their business applications. ”

The curation process provides significant security benefits to Assured OSS adopters and the wider community. He was the first to discover his 48% of new vulnerabilities (CVEs) since the Assured OSS team first curated his 278 packages. Each of these CVEs has been fixed and upstreamed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/identity-security/google-cloud-assured-open-source-software-service-now-ga The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related