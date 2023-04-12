How to benefit from markdown using automation and technology





For grocers, surplus food can lead to panic. Because we know that the longer a product sits on the shelf, the less profit it makes. However, many grocers still treat price cuts as an afterthought, thus wasting money.

Markdowns are triggered when you have excess inventory that can’t be sold before it expires and isn’t just accepted by grocers. Clothing stores and electronics stores, for example, are also facing the launch of underperforming and seasonal items. The food supply chain is particularly susceptible to inventory fluctuations.

Geopolitical issues, climate change and external factors from produce to transportation between farms and retailers come into play and can lead to understocked shelves and consumer dissatisfaction. In addition, there are factors such as perceptions of freshness and shelf life, sticker shock, and soaring inflation that can dampen consumer sentiment and increase food surplus levels.

A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t stick

In the 1950s, price cuts were hated. Merchandise standards came into question and retail managers were instructed to avoid the practice. In the 1970s, markdowns became especially common in the United States. Price cuts are everywhere now. Nevertheless, at least 2.5% to 4% of the food that grocery stores try to sell ends up in landfills.

Today’s conundrum is that existing inventory management models suffer from outdated systems. This leads to noisy data, longer processing times, and limited planning capabilities. This will only lead to further overstocks, out-of-stocks and undesirable operating conditions. Data, especially customer-centric data and sales data, is essential in making optimal pricing decisions, but it is also essential for grocers to implement optimal markdown strategies (what to discount, when to discount, and how much to discount). should organize data and ensure central visibility and transparency. Regardless of the retailer, this oversight process is important. And that means analyzing forecast results and inventory balances.

Fast, Accurate, Smart

Timing is everything when it comes to identifying products before they expire, but grocers resist change.

The most well-equipped grocers in these uncertain times will be grocers aided by automation and end-to-end synchronization with the value chain. grocers can avoid excessive discounting and fluctuations through the rules of markdown strategy and markdown targets (clear inventory, maximize margins, etc.).

Technological advances are already being leveraged to drive markdown reform, but there is a gap between what is being done and the potential these advances hold. The expansion of new technologies such as tools that rely on artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics have opened the food supply chain to practical solutions and guidance. Old-school grocers may not recognize the need to fix a system that isn’t broken, but the goal of combining markdown with smart technology is, first and foremost, to make decisions based on emotion and It’s about moving away from guessing the moves that bring about change. bottom line.

The future of markdown

Given that food waste produces the same amount of CO2 emissions as 32.6 million cars a year, grocers are wisely cutting prices and acknowledging that not throwing away food is a big step in the right direction. need to recognize. Well-calculated, smart markdowns aimed at optimizing revenue and reducing waste will become even more common within the next decade. But regardless of which tactic becomes the most common, change needs to happen, from the production level to the customer’s home.

About Oded

Oded Omer is the founder and CEO of Wasteless, an AI technology company that uses dynamic pricing to reduce food waste in grocery stores. Oded was previously CTO and Head of Innovation at WeissBeerger, which was acquired by ABInBev in 2017. Since then, he has been committed to solving the climate crisis and is an advisor and investor to several organizations working towards that goal. He is a relentless polymath, moving fluidly between building companies, innovating, deep tech engineering and music.

