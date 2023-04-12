Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Revamped Max to Boost Streaming Growth





BURBANK, Calif., April 12 – Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O) announced Wednesday that it will launch its highly anticipated new streaming service on May 23rd. This was dubbed ‘Max’, a combination of HBO Max’s scripted entertainment and Discovery’s reality shows.

Beyond fans of HBO’s acclaimed edgy shows, the service adds unscripted programming, a new series based on the Harry Potter books by author JK Rowling, and another from the popular fantasy series. We are looking to expand our reach by incorporating high-profile shows such as sequels to . “game of thrones.”

Media companies such as Warner Bros. and Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N) are spending billions on new shows to win over streaming pioneer Netflix (NFLX.O) and customers.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares closed down nearly 6% as part of a significant drop in streaming shares following critical comments from prominent investor Warren Buffett.

“It’s not a very good business,” Buffett said on CNBC television. .

Buffett is investing in Paramount Global, which fell 3% on Wednesday. Disney fell 2.5% and Netflix 2%.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares are up 48% this year ahead of Wednesday’s event.

“This is our time, this is our opportunity.” It feels like a rendezvous with destiny.”

Max pricing ranges from $9.99/month for the ad-supported version to $19.99/month for “Max Ultimate”. This is an ad-free tier that allows 4 simultaneous streams.

The new service will test Zaslav’s ambition to create one of the world’s leading streaming services by assembling a diverse collection of assets, from Barefoot Contessa cooking shows to Batman to Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

At the service’s launch, Zaslav said HBO’s “unparalleled storytelling” will attract subscribers to the service, while Discovery’s unscripted programming will keep them.

Warner Bros. Discovery has dropped “HBO” from the name of its streaming service. For some viewers, it means a bespoke series, while others repel.

Global Streaming Chief JB Perrette said “HBO is HBO” and should not “be pushed to the breaking point” with the wide variety of content HBO and Discovery have to offer.

“We are aiming for a broader reach, and we believe we can compete with the biggest players in this space,” said Perrette.

The service will feature HBO content such as the multiple Emmy-winning drama series Succession and the hit video game The Last of Us.

new title

It also includes several new titles based on well-known franchises, such as Knights of the Seven Kingdoms: Hedge Knight, a prequel to the hit show Game of Thrones.

The opportunity to better leverage the streaming video revolution was one of the justifications for the 2022 merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia.

But by the time the deal was finalized last April, Wall Street’s enthusiasm for streaming had begun to wane as Netflix (NFLX.O) reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. Investors began to put their profits above those of their subscribers, bringing new frugality to all of Hollywood.

CEO Zaslav added that Warner Bros. movies can enjoy traditional theatrical releases and earn box office revenue before they are made available on streaming services.

Warner Bros. Discovery was looking for new ways to monetize its movie and TV library, so it licensed some of these shows to other streaming services.

Like other media companies, Warner Bros. Discovery is still not profitable on its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services, but losses are declining.

Streaming remains a priority for the company, which has set a target of 130 million subscribers by 2025, which is part of Netflix’s 231 million subscribers.

