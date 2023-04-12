Women leaders share what they need for healthcare innovation





Using what we learn in the lab to create viable commercial products to improve patient health is a journey many scholars aspire to, but few achieve. At Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Stories of Women-Led Innovation (April 10), female scientists shared their focus, intent, and how a great team can help them succeed.

Hosted by CU Innovations at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, presenters shared their personal stories and experiences in creating innovations that impact patients by creating technologies and treatments for commercial markets. The challenges women face in this environment, such as the lack of female representation in venture capital, engineering and technology, made this event stand out.

Attendees learned more about the medications and technological advances achieved by the speakers. They were also given sage advice related to how women can support each other and themselves in these spaces.

Here are the main points from the female presenters:

Don’t get bogged down on a path you’re not passionate about.

Dr. Heather Underwood, a medical device innovator, finds obstacles in her journey, whether it’s stagnating in a particular sector or not being passionate about developing the skill sets needed to reach her goals. I explained to the participants how easy it was. Chasing interesting problems will lead to interesting opportunities, she said.

Break free from stereotypes.

Neill Epperson, MD, a digital health innovator and chief of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, admitted he was skeptical about using technology like apps for mental health. Her training and experience have always shown that human connection in psychology is paramount. But she’s also realistic about the shortage of healthcare providers and the mental health crisis. She changed this mindset and found her partner in technology that aligned with her own values. It centers around an entire technology-based interaction centered around the human experience.

Focus on your laser.

Dr. Leslie Leinwand is a therapeutic innovator, changing the way hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is treated, taking drugs from the lab to the market. In 1990, the lab identified a gene that causes premature death and a major heart disease that affects 1 in 500 people. A drug developed by their company will receive FDA approval in 2022. Throughout his 30 years of their journey they were forced to change. We needed to stay focused on why we started the company, and it took extreme focus and acceptance to get to where we are today, she said.

Get used to being uncomfortable.

Medical device innovator Robin Deterding, MD, spoke about the general anxiety she’s observed in academia on the topic of money. The company has to make money if your ideas get to patients, she said. You may care about children first, but the people you talk to in your business care about making money. can. So get used to it.

Let your confidence exceed your abilities.

Rhonda Wallen (MS, MBA) shared her observation that women tend to focus more on competence than confidence when giving presentations to potential investors. So many women have limitless potential, but our self-confidence may not reflect that. She reminded all the women in the room that they all already have the ability and that they will continue to work to build that confidence.

Please leave it to the support system.

When asked how women are on their career trajectory, Dr. Sheila Violette emphasized the importance of support at home. Sometimes you don’t want to take responsibility, and that’s okay. It doesn’t mean you can’t do more later. It was very important for me to have a husband who supported my outlook on life.

Be realistic about your concrete ceiling.

Talking about how concrete ceilings can exist for many women, especially women of color, Warren emphasized that this space is about not knowing what you don’t know. The only way to get over it is to make sure you know what you’re talking about, that you’re doing your best, and that you’re ready. You have to be very friendly to attract people who know you to you.

value relationship.

From mentoring to building the right team, each presenter focused on the difference that the right relationships can make. They also emphasized taking care of yourself, including knowing when to move on. If you find yourself surrounded by people who question and underestimate your abilities should get out of that environment as soon as possible. Find a place where you are loved and where people can see your potential.

The event was sponsored by CU Innovations, the university’s bridge between cutting-edge technologies developed on campus and industry partners, entrepreneurs and investors. It was held at the Donald M. Elliman Conference Center in the Anschutz Health Science Building. Above: From left to right, Dr. Leslie Leinwand. Rhonda Warren, MS, MBA. and Dr. Shelia Violette.

Guest Contributor: Carie Behounek is a science writer.

