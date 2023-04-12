Space Yeast | Photo Space Yeast U Daily





Article by Erica K. Brockmeier Photo by Evan Krape and courtesy of NASA April 12, 2023

As part of the Moon to Mars initiative, NASA plans to send humans farther into space than ever before. But there are a number of challenges that must be resolved before long-distance, multi-year space missions, from protecting passengers from radiation to the psychological effects of prolonged quarantine.

Researchers working on B-SURE (Biomanufacturing: Survival, Utility and Reliability beyond Earth) are addressing one aspect of these challenges by developing reliable sources of essential nutrients, pharmaceuticals, and vitamins. increase. B-SURE is a research program funded by a $2.8 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to bioengineer microorganisms for experiments on the International Space Station (ISS).

The project is led by Amor Menezes University at the University of Florida, in collaboration with researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Delaware, the NASA Ames Research Center, and Rhodium Scientific, a company that promotes space-based scientific experiments. Leading.

At UD, B-SURE Co-Principal Investigator Mark Blenner, Associate Professor of Engineering, Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering, and his group bioengineered yeast strains for the first project of two spaceflight experiments. . The sample was aboard the SpaceX Dragon, which launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2023, and is currently on the International Space Station.

Advantages of biomanufacturing

Blenners Cellular Engineering and the Applied Synthetic Biology Lab bioengineer microorganisms to address challenges in sustainability, human health, and national defense. He also used his expertise in synthetic biology for experiments in space, and through his early career awards and his sabbatical at NASA, he also used astronauts as a source of carbon to synthesize vitamins and nutrients. We designed yeast to use waste products such as the carbon dioxide you exhale.

Blenner worked with Rhodium Scientific while working with NASA and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). As a result, yeast strains engineered in Blenner’s lab were sent to the ISS on Northrop Grumman’s 14 commercial resupply missions to confirm its performance in spaceflight. conditions. Now, thanks to this DARPA grant of his, Blenner and other members of his B-SURE team are working to improve the capabilities of yeast biomanufacturing in a zero-gravity environment.

Biotechnology is increasingly being praised as a flexible manufacturing technology suitable for meeting people’s needs in deep space exploration.Blenner spoke of the role of biomanufacturing in space missions. It’s a multi-month mission, and there are vital medicines and vitamins that won’t survive the journey. Biomanufacturing is a promising solution. Because you can take microbes and program them through genetic engineering to create different things.

Defy (Micro) Gravity

One of the challenges of biomanufacturing in space is the effect of microgravity on yeast, says Blenner. Going from low to zero gravity can significantly change the fluid dynamics within the bioreactor, which can have a very large impact on cell behavior, he said.

But Blenner and his team are poised to meet that challenge, thanks to their previous space biomanufacturing experiment experience and partnership with Rhodium. The project is only 18 months, but in that time he’s realistically planned two spaceflight experiments. Our ability to execute at that speed will be a distinguishing factor, and that’s the expertise Rhodium brings to the project, said Blenner.

At the outset of the B-SURE project, Blenner lab members Mike Spagnuolo, a recent Ph.D., and postdoc Richa Guleria, developed several different yeast strains capable of synthesizing products such as vitamins, pharmaceuticals, and green fluorescent protein. We have manipulated and confirmed that the yeast can: Maintains growth and production levels when housed in special containers required for spaceflight.

