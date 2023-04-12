New Max streaming service combines shows from HBO and Discovery+





HBO Max and Discovery+ announced an integrated mega-streaming service called Max on Wednesday. It marks an important move for Warner Bros. Discovery as conglomerates scramble for more subscribers following a turbulent year for major mergers and streaming services.

Discovery+ and HBO Max will be integrated into a streaming service called Max.

Under the slogan “The One to Watch,” David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will offer a collection of scripted shows and movies from HBO Max, unscripted reality TV from Discovery+, and content for children from Warner Bros. He said he plans to combine them and offer them to the whole family. press conference on Wednesday.

The new service is scheduled to launch on May 23rd.

Subscription prices are similar to HBO Max’s current options at $10 per month for an ad-supported monthly subscription and $16 per month for the ad-free version.

HBO Max will be a super service that combines services from both providers, while Discovery+, currently at $4.99 a month with ads, is another low-tier offering that users can subscribe to if they’re not interested in HBO’s scripted content. It remains an entity and is a change from the company. Original plan to completely retire Discovery+.

On May 23, HBO Max will automatically renew to Max for most users, preserving subscriber passwords, billing, and viewing history. Discovery+ users, on the other hand, will need to subscribe if they want to see HBO’s scripted series (Succession, The Last of Us, etc.).

According to Warner Bros. Discovery Global CEO Jean-Buriac Perret, the new service was created during a transitional period in the streaming industry and aims to improve the user experience by bringing together content for all demographics in one place. is designed to simplify

One of the main changes is adding kid-friendly content and kid-friendly product features, such as Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Sesame Street.

Things to watch out for

Warner Bros. Discovery aims to reach 130 million subscribers on HBO Max and Discovery+ by 2025. Currently, there are about 96.1 million people worldwide.

main background

Mega Streaming, which was a key selling point in the $43 billion merger of Discovery and HBO Max’s parent company, WarnerMedia (previously owned by AT&T), to form conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery in April 2022 A lot depends on the service. Top competitors such as Disney, NBCUniversal and Paramount Global have invested heavily in streaming services in recent years as audiences move away from traditional television. It’s been a difficult year for TV streaming since the Discovery-Warner merger. Netflix reported losing about 1 million subscribers last summer, but will reverse that decline in late 2022. Stocks rebound from his December lows in 2022, with layoffs scheduled to include cutting his 14% of HBO Max staff and his 26% of Warner Bros. Television Group employees. Even though he did, he fell 42% last year. The focus on bottom line rather than bells and whistles will reportedly be reflected in Maxs’ announcements, which include marketing plans, technology upgrades, and several series and movie announcements. 2019.

