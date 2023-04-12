Bard, Google’s ChatGPT competitor, has a changelog.this is the new one





Bard now has a new Experiment Updates section listing the latest upgrades

When ChatGPT and the new Bing took the world by storm, Google was desperate to offer an alternative to what seemed to be the hottest new trend in tech. That’s where Google Bard comes in, a ChatGPT-like generative language AI model that lets you converse in a chat-like interface. Compared to ChatGPT, Bard still feels unpolished and needs more updates to be on par.To clarify what progress Bard is making In 2019, Google added a new “ updates” page to its chatbots. The first changelog is already listed.

The update page is available at https://bard.google.com/updates. Unlike Bard itself, it doesn’t appear to be localized to the US and UK, and can be accessed from anywhere in the world. This page lists the first update and shows a changelog that records the next update. The first update is the update page itself.

2023.04.10

Welcome to Bard’s first update!

test update page

What: Launched an experiment updates page to post the latest features, improvements and bug fixes for the Bard experiment.

Why: To make it easier for people to check out the latest Bard updates, test them, and provide feedback.

Click “Google it” for more information

Content: User[Google it]Click to add suggested search topics.

Why: People can explore a wider range of interests with more relevant topics.

Bard feature update

What: Updated Bard with improved math and logic features.

Why: Bard isn’t always correct at math and logic prompts. We are working towards a better quality response in these areas.

The biggest addition here is Bard’s improved math and logic capabilities. Both of these are areas where generative language models typically struggle, and Bard initially refused to work with programming and coding prompts entirely, even avoiding Excel formulas.

This new release could be just the first in a long line of urgently needed upgrades, as the AI ​​is generally in a much rougher state than its competitors. When it comes to checking the facts, all currently available models need significant improvement. and reliability.

It remains to be seen if Google will continue to share all updates, or if it will take a more in-line approach with Android apps in the long term. We will officially notify you of updates only after

Thanks: Moshe E

