‘Technical issues’ may force Apple to ditch solid-state buttons on iPhone 15 Pro





It looks like one of the most significant design changes in this year’s iPhone refresh has been scrapped. It states that it no longer plans to use the solid-state button design.

“According to my latest research, due to unresolved technical issues prior to mass production, both the high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro and Pro Max) abandoned their much-lauded solid-state button design and Traditional physical button design.”

Rumors circulated in October 2022 that the Pro version of the iPhone in late 2023 would feature solid-state power and volume buttons, but that theory was widely accepted as fact until this spring. was (For example, we discussed that possible implication in our cost-benefit analysis last month.) It was Kuo himself who spread it.

(1/6) According to the latest research, the volume and power buttons of two high-end iPhone models, iPhone 15/2H23, may adopt solid state button design (iPhone 7/8/SE2 Home button design). & 3) Replace physical/mechanical button designs.

— Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

In other words, instead of physically pressing inward, the button uses a haptic mechanism to mimic the feel of a click in response to pressure and skin contact. It seems that this approach has proven difficult to implement.

Apple did something similar in 2016 when it launched the iPhone 7 with a solid-state home button. The idea was that the elimination of moving parts would reduce the chance of mechanical problems. In previous versions, the home button was one of the most fault-prone parts of an iPhone. But the new design wasn’t universally loved either. At the time, we called it “weird” and “weird,” but the inability to use non-capacitive gloves was a problem with the iPhone SE.

Additionally, using a static design, especially for the power button, is more difficult than the home button. Such a design requires power. For example, if you power down one of Apple’s recent MacBooks, trying to press the solid-state trackpad is like pressing a flat, unresponsive aluminum slab. Still, the power button obviously needs to work when the iPhone is off.

It’s unclear if it’s an “unresolved technical issue” or if the rumors were wrong all along. Cynics may find it rather convenient that Kuo can grab headlines twice, first by starting a rumor and then killing it. We have enough information and, as he points out in a Medium post, there is still time for Apple to change its mind.

“iPhone 15 Pro is now in EVT [Engineering Validation Test] It’s in the development stage, so there’s still time to change the design,” he wrote.

For the latest news and rumors leading up to this fall’s launch, check out our regularly updated iPhone 15 Super Guide, which includes comprehensive info on the Pro models, or check out our iPhone 15 Ultra rumor roundup. please give me. If you don’t want (or can’t) wait that long, use our iPhone buying guide to find the current model that best fits your needs.

