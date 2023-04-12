How Google’s Selective Link Priority Affects SEO (2023 Study)





What is Google’s Selective Link Priority?

Selective link precedence occurs when Google finds multiple links on a page that target the same URL. The anchor text is usually different. In this scenario, instead of using all different anchor texts, Google is known to choose only certain anchor texts for ranking purposes.

Sometimes called “first link preferred”, Google may choose links other than the first.

Link Priority Summary

SEOs know that links are very important to Google.

However, Google does not treat all links equally.

For example, consider how Google would respond if you included multiple links on your page, all pointing to the same URL. Does Google pass all signals the same through each link?

Traditionally, SEOs have understood that when Google encounters many links on a page pointing to the same URL, it passes a stronger ranking signal through the first link. Specifically, only the first text link passes the anchor text signal.

This was called First Link Priority.

As far as we know, no one in the SEO industry has published a test for this in a long time. In the meantime, Google made some changes that made his SEO more difficult to test, and potentially changed how link priority works.

Let’s start by understanding how Google’s Link Priority has worked historically, as described in Google and past SEO experiments.

Why Google’s Link Priority Matters for SEO

Of the hundreds of potential signals Google uses to rank web pages, links are arguably one of the most important. Google can use links in a variety of ways. The two main signals passed are PageRank and Anchor Text.

PageRank (which Google has updated several times) determines the importance of a page by scoring the number and quality of links between pages. Within First Link Priority, all links are eligible to pass PageRank.

Anchor text helps search engines understand what your page is about. If you link to your page with a cat video in your anchor text, your ‘cat video’ may rank higher.

Many SEOs understand the value of links, but underestimate the value of anchor text. A recent study found that there is a correlation between more anchor text variations in internal links and higher rankings.

The number of anchor text variations that a page is associated with higher rankings is much higher than the total number of links. (Remember – correlation is not causation. Think things loosely.)

Anchor text is a powerful signal. Perhaps that’s why Google wants to limit it using processes such as Link Priority.

What is Selective Link Priority and how does it work?

In 2014, Google engineer Matt Cutts explained how Link Priority works in a YouTube video. (added bold)

Looking at the original PageRank paper, if you have two links from one page to another, both links will flow PageRank, so if two links both go to the same page, double PageRank may move to that page.

I’ll go ahead and try to answer how the anchor text flows. Go through all the links on the page and extract them. and annotate or attach documents to which they point. And in that link extraction process, you can select all links, just one of the links, or just some of the links. And that behavior changes over time. The last time I checked was in 2009. Back then, for example, he could have selected only one link from a particular page.

– Matt Cutts

Over the years, multiple SEOs have tested Google’s link priority rules. I discovered that if a page is linked to the same page multiple times, Google only counts the first anchor text.

The exception to this rule is if the first link is an image. In this case, Google counted both the image alt text and the anchor text of the first text link.

In 2018, Google’s John Mueller updated Google’s stance on link priority in a webmaster hangout:

“It’s not what we defined. It’s always like this, always the first link, always the last link, always the average of the links, or something like that.

It can change and is not defined by us. So even if you understand the current method today, it doesn’t mean it will work tomorrow, and it won’t work for every website all the time.

Rather, it’s something our algorithm might choose to do one way or another. ”

– John Mueller

Mueller seems to confirm that Google doesn’t count every anchor text on a page when it finds multiple links to the same target, but Google always counts the first link. I’m warning you not to assume it’s a link.

Since Google may choose to count only certain anchor texts on a page (not necessarily the first anchor text), we call this Google’s selective link priority.

And we tested it!

Results of selective link preference experiments

Historically, SEOs have tested link priority rules by “Google bombing” pages.

Google eventually changed the way Google bombing works, so it did little to test anchor text for SEO.

So we had to get creative.

To test link priority, we used the Top Links Text report in Google Search Console. Here’s how it works:

Create a property in Search Console containing only pages that are not linked anywhere on the internet (this is important) Link to those pages from another site/page using specific anchor text Top link Use the text report to see exactly which anchor texts Google has indexed and what those anchor texts are most likely to ignore

Let’s examine how each experiment was performed.

Test #1: Image, Text (Control)

The first text just links to the same URL twice from the same page. In this case, the first link was an image link (alternative text counts as anchor text in this case). The second link is a text link with another anchor text pointing to the same page.

It took several weeks for Google to update the top link text report. When I finally checked, I was able to confirm that Google is actually counting both anchor texts.

In this case, Google counted both anchor texts on the page to the same target. This includes image links and text links below them.

Point for Test 1: Google seems to be able to count multiple anchor texts to the same target on the same page, if at least one of the links is an image.

Test #2: Text, Text, Image

This text sets up two text links followed by an image link to the same target, but all with different anchor text.

As expected, Google Search Console recorded the first anchor text. Secondary anchor text (text links) were not reported. Surprisingly, image links were also reported, despite being at the end of the page.

The fact that Google apparently ignored the second anchor text seems to support Google’s Selective Link Priority rule. In this case, they also chose to count only the first text link on the page. This matches historical precedent.

Surprisingly, Google also indexed the image link, even though it was the last link on the page. This is different from our understanding of all link priority tests from many years ago. You can assume that Google will index the first image anchor text it finds anywhere on the page.

Takeaway from Test 2: When Google found two text links followed by an image link, Google only ignored the first text and image anchor.

Test #3: Text, Text, Image, Text

It’s time to get more complicated.

Test #3 mirrored our previous experiment, but this time we followed two consecutive text links with an image link, followed by a final text link. This means there are a total of 4 links to the target page, all with different anchor text.

Based on our previous tests, we would expect Google to index the first text link and the first image link and ignore the rest.

And indeed, that is exactly what happened.

Again, this seems to confirm Google’s Selective Link Priority rule. In this example, both the first text and the image anchor text were recorded and the other anchors were ignored.

Takeaway for Test 3: When Google found two text links, followed by an image link, and finally another text link, Google only indexed the first text and image anchor.

WARNING: Unsure about Selective Link Priority

Google always warns SEOs about relying too much on “first link priority”. This is why we believe that ‘selective link priority’ is a smarter way to look at anchor text indexing.

If multiple links all link to the same target URL, Google may record 1-2 anchor texts, but no more were reported in our testing.

That said, it’s important to note that Google often doesn’t choose the first anchor text or first image link. Our testing didn’t reveal either of these scenarios, but Google has always insisted that this is possible and that they can change which anchors they index at any time.

Here are some theoretical examples where Google might not choose the first or image anchor.

Links appear both in the navigation and in the body below. Google may prefer body links over navigation links. Image or text link contains empty anchor text. Google may ignore these in favor of links with actual anchor text. Google does not fully render the page (because of JavaScript or other reasons). Consider a logo image that links from every page of your site to your home page. Google may deprioritize the logo link if another link on the page links to the homepage.

I’m not exactly sure how Google prioritizes anchor text in certain situations, but it doesn’t seem to choose between multiple text links and one image link, and it’s the first link on the page. I know it’s a lot.

What does this mean for SEO?

How to optimize Google’s selective link priority

Let’s be clear: Selective Link Priority is unlikely to make much of a difference in your SEO strategy, but it can, especially in a tiebreaker situation.

In particular, here are five internal linking practices in the world of selective link precedence.

Note that Google may not “count” all anchor texts if you link to the same URL multiple times on a page. When in doubt, both text and image links at the beginning of the page should be preferred. Please pay attention to each link. Do not leave the image alt attribute empty. Also, don’t forget to make it different from the text link anchor. Not only does Google index the alt attribute as a separate anchor, but this also allows for more variations in anchor text. Sites with small external link profiles may want to limit the number of navigation links over text links in the body. The reason is that Google actually tends to prefer links at the beginning of a page, and if these are for navigation, it limits the number of anchor text variations you can send to your page. (This is not a hard and fast rule. In fact, this is a nuanced and complex subject that may require an entirely separate post.)

As a final point, Google’s preference for navigational links limits the number of anchor text variations that can be sent to any page via additional links in the body. (This is not a hard and fast rule. In fact, this is a nuanced and complex subject that may require an entirely separate post.)

The most important thing to remember is that anchor text is a powerful ranking signal, even for internal links. Careful selection of anchor text while avoiding over-optimization can make a difference in your SEO success.

If your SEO game is strong, you may be able to ignore Google’s selective link priority rule (most sites already do).

Addendum

Some in the SEO industry are experimenting with techniques to bypass Google’s selective link priority in order to index more anchor text.

We conducted our own experiments.

Check this space for the latest information.

