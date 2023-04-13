Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: What to Expect





Introduction

The Pixel 7a is one of the most anticipated mid-range smartphones of 2023 for good reason. This is expected to be Google’s first affordable smartphone with a fast refresh rate and will also feature the latest Google Tensor G2 chip.

This is exactly what you get with the flagship-grade Pixel 7. Why bother with a more expensive phone when you can get essentially the same features on the Pixel 7a?

This article details the differences between the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7. Of course, these specifications are not the only ones. Let’s take a closer look.

In a nutshell, the expected differences between the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are:

Pixel 7 is a bigger smartphone Pixel 7 has a bigger battery Pixel 7 has fast charging Pixel 7a Wireless charging is very slow Pixel 7 is expected to have more camera features

table of contents:

Design and display quality Pixel 7a is lighter and more compact

Neither the Pixel 7a nor the Pixel 7 are huge phones, but if you want the more compact of the two, the Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch screen compared to the slightly larger 6.3-inch Pixel 7. will be

In addition to being smaller in size, the 7a is expected to be significantly lighter. In fact, I think lovers of compact smartphones will appreciate this. This alone could be one of the big advantages the 7a has over the more expensive Pixel 7.

While other recent affordable phones like the Galaxy A54 5G have moved to glass backs, the Pixel 7a continues to use plastic as opposed to the glass used in the more expensive Pixel 7. It is expected to have a made body. Although it’s glass, the plastic is lightweight and won’t shatter if you drop the phone, making it much easier to use the phone without a protective case.

The Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are both available in 3 colors, but they are different. Here’s the full list:

Pixel 7a colors:

Light Sky Blue White (Cotton) Gray (Carbon)

Pixel 7 color:

Perhaps the Pixel 7a’s most anticipated upgrade is the display. Same as last year’s Pixel 6a, it’s his 6.1-inch OLED screen, except it now supports a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. This puts it on par with the Pixel 7, which is great news. The 60Hz screen on the previous A-series made the experience of using the phone choppy, but this one finally fixes that.

When it comes to biometrics, both phones rely on good old optical fingerprint scanners embedded in the screens. rice field.This isn’t a big deal, but something to keep in mind.Performance and softwareThe Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers on its power

When it comes to phones in the roughly $500 price range, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is an absolute beast of a chip.

Both the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are expected to use this same chip, which is also the same chip used in the $900 Pixel 7 Pro.

With this upgrade, the Pixel 7a may remain the fastest Android phone in its price range, but when compared purely to the Pixel 7, there shouldn’t be much difference in performance.

The Pixel 7 is a bigger phone that can dissipate heat better and comes with 8GB of RAM while the Pixel 7a is rumored to have 6GB of RAM, so the game slightly It turned out to be advantageous.

When it comes to software, there is no difference between the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7. Both phones are expected to launch with Android 13, as envisioned by Google itself.

The best thing about Pixel phones is that you get software updates as soon as Google releases them. Meanwhile, other brands of Android smartphones have to wait months to get those updates. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a require three major Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

CameraPixel 7a is expected to jump to a higher resolution main camera

Google Pixel phones rely primarily on software for image processing, but recently the flagship series has also switched to higher resolution camera sensors, and the Pixel 7a is expected to eventually follow suit.

This makes 7a equivalent to 7 when it comes to using modern sensors.

However, when it comes to the actual photos, I don’t see much of a difference. Expect to capture images with very good dynamic range, attractive colors and a characteristic “pixel” look.

However, when it comes to video recording, we expect the Pixel 7a to be a bigger step forward, as the previous model in the series used a large crop for video and potentially improved stabilization. currently has much better video recording capabilities than the A series.Audio quality and haptics

I’ll update this section once I get my hands on the Pixel 7a, but I have to mention that the Pixel 7 already sets the bar for audio quality pretty high with its pretty boomy and distinct loudspeaker.

As for haptics, many budget phones compromise with haptic motors that don’t provide tight vibrations. Let’s see if the Pixel 7a adopts a quality vibration motor.

Battery life and charging Pixel 7 comes with a bigger battery

Neither the Pixel 7a nor the Pixel 7 are huge phones, but the Pixel 7 is larger, so the 4,355mAh battery size is expected to be larger than the Pixel 7a.

We don’t yet have a concrete estimate for the Pixel 7a’s battery size, but we expect it to be close to 4,100mAh (an educated guess).

Both of these phones should be comfortable enough to use all day long, but no more.

This section will be updated with our own battery tests. Be sure to check back here after the Pixel 7a launches.

One of the key changes in the Pixel 7a is charging. Wired charging is still expected to be pretty slow at 18W, but it’s actually no slower than the flagship Pixel 7’s 20W charging speed.

New to the Pixel 7a is wireless charging. This is a feature not available on his previous A-series. However, Google says he only offers 5W wireless charging, which is incredibly slow. By comparison, the Pixel 7 supports 20W wireless charging.

spec comparison

And here’s a quick rundown of the most important specs for each of these phones.

SpecsPixel 7aPixel 7Dimensions and weight unknown155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm197g (6.95oz)Screen6.1 inch OLED1080p resolution 90Hz6.3 inch OLED1080p resolution 90HzProcessorGoogle Tensor G2Google Tensor G2RAM, storage and price6/128GB, estimated price $4508/128GB for $6008/$7056GB camera64MP main cam12MP ultrawide13MP front cam50MP main cam, f/1.912MP ultrawide, f/2.2-10.8MP front cambattery size unknown4,355 mAh charging speed18W wired5W wireless20W wired20W wirelessRecap and final verdict

After months of leaks and speculation, the Pixel 7a is set to be officially announced at Google I/O 2023 on May 10th, with a storefront release the following June.

We don’t know the exact price yet, but it’s expected to be between $450 and $500, just below the Pixel 7’s $600 starting price.

However, the Pixel 7 has seen significant price cuts in recent times, typically selling for as low as $450 these days, so it’s possible that the price gap will be closed by the time the Pixel 7a launches. I have to mention.

The Pixel 7 has some advantages like more premium build quality, faster charging (especially wireless charging), but the difference is so small that choosing between these two is the more compact Pixel It’s up to you to decide if you prefer the 7a or the slightly larger one…and the heavy Pixel 7.

