Technology trends changing the way people work and live





Accenture has released the latest version of its highly anticipated Technology Vision Report, shedding light on the top technology trends for 2023 and beyond. At the heart of every new digital innovation are four core technologies.

In the coming decades, according to the authors of the 115-page report, technology will impact climate change and the environment, the energy transition, overcoming food and water scarcity, progress in humanity, and corporate and business development.

As technology advances, so do the boundaries between the digital and physical worlds. As Accenture states in its report, we increasingly live in two parallel realities: atoms and bits, with technology providing the foundation for our new reality. .

Accenture has the disruptive potential to transform how people work and live, based on a survey of nearly 5,000 C-level executives and directors in more than 30 countries (including the Middle East) We’ve created a longlist of tech trends. The researchers then narrowed this list down to her four must-dos.

The Science-Technology Loop This trend assumes that the ties between science and technology will strengthen, mutually reinforcing each other and accelerating each other’s progress. His three-quarters of global executives say this virtuous development loop could help fuel the world’s most daring digital-driven progress.

Generative AIN Nearly every executive surveyed by Accenture says artificial intelligence will reshape the future. Today, the advent of generative AI (best-known example: ChatGPT) is driving one of the biggest changes in AI history. Generative AI will enable people to move from building their own Al to building with Al, according to analysis.

At DataWorldwide, 9 in 10 executives believe data is becoming a key competitive differentiator within their organization and across industries. Accenture research shows that as part of the evolution of data among stakeholders, the data ecosystem is fundamentally driven by transparency as companies balance the applications of large amounts of data with the demands of regulators and the public. suggested to be reshaped by

Digital Identity The ability to authenticate digital users and assets is seen as the foundation for traversing the digital and physical worlds. His 85% of executives told Accenture that digital identities are now a strategic business imperative, and broadly agree that technology is (slowly) becoming the key to enterprise technology aspirations. .

The next decade will be defined by mega technology trends. Paul Daugherty, Group Chief of Accenture Technologies and his executive, said:

Accenture has conducted an annual survey of the top technology trends of the year since 2000. The company was recognized last year as the top technology consultant for executives in the Middle East.

