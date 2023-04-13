Samsung Soundbars Top Selling Globally for Ninth Consecutive Year – Samsung Newsroom Canada





Samsung Electronics is a recognized leader in the global soundbar market.[1] According to a newly released report, Samsung will lead the soundbar market for the ninth year in a row, with a 20.2% market share in 2022 and 18.4% of industry revenue.[2]

Samsung’s soundbars, including the premium Q-series lineup, are expertly crafted and fine-tuned for powerful, immersive sound quality, enhanced TV compatibility, and sleek, modern designs. . Features such as SpaceFit Sound are highly praised by customers and reviewers for tailoring the sound to the acoustic properties of the space, providing a bespoke sound experience.

In fact, Samsung soundbars have impressed industry pundits and reviewers, with outlets such as AVForums choosing the HW-Q990B as the 2022 Best in Class winner.[3] Newsweek commented that the HW-S800B offers impressive room-filling sound in such a compact form.[4]

This year, Samsung takes its soundbar lineup to the next level with stunning cinematic sound and premium audio features to win over consumers and home theater enthusiasts.

Samsungs HW-Q990C is the flagship Q-series soundbar with an impressive 11.1.4 channel setup and Dolby Atmos audio. It comes with the latest Q-Symphony 3.0 feature that analyzes and processes voice channels and audio elements to deliver synchronized audio using all speakers on both TVs and soundbars. It also comes with SpaceFit Sound Pro, which adjusts the sound according to the acoustic characteristics of the space, and Game Mode Pro, which optimizes the sound for each genre of games and enhances realism when playing on Samsung Gaming Hub.

Cheolgi Kim, EVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said: The Samsung Soundbar is the perfect immersive product for your Samsung TV, smart he personifies impressive cinematic sound combined with audio capabilities and enhanced connectivity.

Showing steady growth of around 5.7% over the past three years, the global soundbar market is expected to record sales of 23.16 million units in 2022 and reach 26 million units by 2025, according to FutureSource. I’m here.[5]

For more information, please visit https://www.samsung.com.

[1] According to market research firm FutureSource Consulting, Feb. 28, 2023.

[2] FutureSource reports that the Worldwide Home Audio Quarterly Tracker will go live on February 28, 2023.

[3] https://www.avforums.com/reviews/samsung-hw-q990b-soundbar-review.19742/

[4] https://www.newsweek.com/samsung-hw-s800b-soundbar-review-super-slim-super-sound-1697374

[5] FutureSource reports that the Worldwide Home Audio Quarterly Tracker will go live on February 28, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/ca/samsung-soundbar-ranks-no-1-in-global-sales-for-9-consecutive-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related