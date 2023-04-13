Google’s April 2023 Review Update Focuses on Experience





Google released the Google April 2023 Review Update today, April 12, 2023 at noon EST (9:00 AM PDT). This update relies heavily on experience signals.

Google’s April 2023 Product Reviews Update comes with a new Google Search Central document that provides instructions to the types of content that Google’s review system algorithms may be looking for.

Given that Google calls this algorithm a review system, it may be helpful to think of this update as an algorithm update among many collectively known as Google’s algorithms.

Review Update: Focus on the Experience

Google’s latest review document relies heavily on EEAT, dubbed the Double-E-EA-T content quality paradigm, which Google officially introduced in December 2022.

Double-E-EA-T is a new level of content quality that replaces EAT (Expertise, Authoritative, Trustworthy).

The additional E appended to EAT stands for experience.

This is the proof of experience that Google’s review system is looking for.

There is anecdotal evidence that adding phrases like “in my experience” and “my hand-on analysis” to reviews boosted the ranking of product review web pages in the SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages).

Whether these reports are accurate or accidental, the new documentation makes it clear that the bar for demonstrating experiences is set much higher than just the words on the page.

Google’s new document encourages publishers to show evidence of their experience.

Product review experience signals

The new document lists signals for the following experiences:

Visual Evidence Audio Links to Evidence of Experience Quantitative Measurements

These experience signals are proof that the product has been handled, tested, used and measured.

visual evidence

Obviously, this means taking a photo of what is being reviewed, not a stock photo, but an original photo.

quantitative measurement

Quantitative refers to the measurement of quantity. It’s always a good idea to do product performance measurements.

audio and visual experience

Google doesn’t provide examples of what an audio or visual experience might look like, but it’s easy to guess what the situation would be if it were appropriate.

This may not apply to all reviews, but may apply to reviews where the visual and auditory experience is important, such as demonstrating how quiet or noisy a product is.

Languages ​​affected by the product review system

The April 2023 review system update affects the following languages:

Dutch English French German Indonesian Italian Polish Portuguese Russian Spanish Vietnamese Google product review system

New updates raise the bar for product reviews. Low quality reviews can be ranked without high quality reviews. However, this does not mean that the review system is not working, it may reflect the quality of product reviews.

If you see your competitors ranking with false signals of your experience, such as using phrases related to your experience, take extra steps to include original photos and quantitative measurements of your experience. It may be helpful to provide actual evidence (if applicable).

Read the documentation for Google’s new review system

Google Search review system and website

