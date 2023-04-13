CloudSmart Approach VMware News and Stories





Over the past few months, Ive has had the opportunity to speak with CEOs in industries ranging from education to banking to healthcare. There are two themes that I hear consistently. First, most leaders remain deeply committed to driving a once-in-a-generation shift to becoming innovative digital companies, and delaying is falling behind the competition. Many see this aspect of the strategy as an aggressive investment in growth initiatives that will accelerate the move to the cloud, redefine how we engage with customers, and allow us to differentiate our offerings. explains.

At the same time, these leaders are keenly aware that the entire macroeconomic environment has changed dramatically. Gone are the days of wars, supply chain constraints, oil crises, energy shortages, and inflation, when money to accelerate economic growth was virtually free. In the face of this uncertainty, business leaders are focused on defense by optimizing spend, reducing costs, and increasing resilience.

Most importantly, knowledgeable leaders have come to realize that they must attack and defend at the same time. The key question they are asking is how can we continue to grow revenue through digital innovation while optimizing costs and improving profitability?

A large part of the answer lies in the ability to effectively navigate a multi-cloud world. Today, he has reached an inflection point where nearly 7 of his 10 companies worldwide run their daily operations in multiple clouds1. It’s no surprise that the leaders I’ve spoken to have made increasing maturity and sophistication in managing multi-cloud environments a priority.

The truth is that many organizations today struggle to manage and control their spending across clouds. In a recent survey of nearly 6,000 organizations worldwide by market research firm Vanson Bourne, 95% of respondents reported that multi-cloud architectures are critical to their business success. 76% of organizations say they need improvement. Managing Cloud Costs 2. Simply put, multicloud today is seen as essential, but it comes at a cost.

road to get there

At VMware, our focus was on helping enterprises attack and defend at the same time by adopting a cloud smart approach. What does that mean? At the heart of a cloud smart strategy is enabling you to drive a more consistent, more secure, and more cost-effective operating model across the different clouds your organization relies on every day.

On the defense side of the equation, a cloud smart strategy saves money by giving organizations greater visibility and control over their cloud spending. Enterprises can cut their cloud migration costs in half by leveraging his VMware infrastructure on any public cloud. VMware’s approach also enables businesses to become more resilient by adopting a built-in Zero Trust security model that enhances protection against cyberthreats.

From an attack perspective, a cloud-smart approach enables organizations to accelerate the delivery of new applications and grow their business while modernizing and automating their entire enterprise infrastructure. Equally important, a cloud-smart approach empowers a distributed workforce by providing frictionless, more secure access to the apps employees need to stay connected and productive. Emphasis on

A cloud-smart approach to generative AI

In my conversations with senior leaders, I hear great enthusiasm about the potential of artificial intelligence, especially in the form of large-scale generative language models that underpin applications like ChatGPT. They quickly realized that these basic models could become the new platform for the enterprise.

Leaders often ask how these generative AI tools can be used on sensitive corporate data while keeping customer information fully protected. VMware is working with industry leaders such as NVIDIA to enable a cloud-smart approach to AI, enabling enterprises to securely and cost-effectively run next-generation AI applications, whether in the data center, across clouds, or at the edge. Made it build and run well. .

CEOs see generative AI as an opportunity to both attack and defend at the same time, harnessing the power of AI to amplify the productivity of enterprise functions such as software development, customer service, and marketing. For example, many businesses are already using his ChatGPT to give customers instant responses to a wide range of inquiries, often with surprising nuance and accuracy. This represents a fundamental change from the previous use of AI in the enterprise, which was primarily analytics and prediction.

The bottom line: More organizations recognize that a cloud smart approach is the most effective way to achieve digital transformation. With the growing use of generative AI now and in the future, the cloud smart approach is becoming the default operating model for enterprises.

