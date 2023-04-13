Overwhelmed by constant emails? Labels for Gmail help you organize your inbox and save time





Overwhelmed by the number of emails you receive each day? Wasting your time sorting through spam, newsletters, and messages from strangers? Answered YES to any of these questions If so, you should learn about labels in Gmail.

Labels in Gmail are a simple and effective way to categorize your emails and keep your inbox tidy. This article will show you well how to use them and why they are so useful.

What are Gmail labels?

Labels in Gmail are tags you can create and add to your emails to organize your inbox. Unlike folders, you can apply multiple labels to messages and even color-code them for easy identification. Benefits of using labels include easy searching, automatic labeling of incoming emails based on rules, and organizing your inbox.

Labels can also be color coded. Notice the red sublabel (Express Photos) in the left sidebar. What’s the best way to use labels in Gmail?

Track the status of people’s tasks: One way to use labels is to track the progress of tasks you or others are working on. For example, you can create labels such as Buddy: In Progress and Buddy: Done to indicate emails related to Buddy’s tasks and whether they are completed.

Nest labels to organize emails: Another way to use labels is to organize emails into categories and subcategories. For example, you can create a label called “Tasks” to group all emails related to tasks. Then you can create nested labels under tasks for each person you are working on or projects. For example, you can create Tasks/Buddy, Tasks/Fren, Tasks/Website, etc.

Identify emails that require follow-up: Occasionally, you may receive emails from yourself or others that require some action or response. To avoid forgetting or missing these emails, you can use labels to indicate that follow-up is required.

Identify emails you can read later: Some emails may not be urgent or important, but they may contain useful or interesting information that you want to read later. Use labels to mark to read later.

How do I create a new Gmail label?

Now that you know the different ways labels can be used, let’s learn how to create them. There are two ways to create labels.

From the sidebar: On the left sidebar of the Gmail desktop site, click[カテゴリ]in the section[新しいラベルを作成]You have options. This menu is also on the left side of the mobile Gmail app.

in the sidebar[新しいラベルを作成]Optional (express photo)

From an email: When you open an email in your inbox, you’ll see a label icon at the top.Here you can label your email with one of our existing labels or from the dropdown menu[新規作成]You can press the button.

Once you’ve created a label and added an email, click on the left sidebar.[ラベル]You can access it by selecting a label from the list titled .

How do I add labels to my emails?

On desktop: Open your email and tap the label icon at the top. Add a label by clicking one of the labels from the list.

On mobile: Open an email, tap the three-dot menu icon, tap[ラベルの変更]Click and select one of the labels from the list.

How do I add emails to labels?

Yeah, that makes sense too. Adding (or moving) an email to a label is different from adding a label to an email in that it hides it from your inbox. Instead, it can only be accessed from the label list. This is useful if the email is not urgent but contains useful information that you want to refer to later.

To move an email to a label, open the email you want to move, click[移動先]Click the button.

What are Nested Labels in Gmail

Nested labels are a way to create sub-labels under the main Gmail label. It helps you organize your emails into categories and subcategories for easy access and management. For example, you can create a label called Projects and nest labels for each project under it.

Change label color for nested labels (express photo)

To create a nested label, click the three dots icon next to an existing label and[サブラベルを追加]or click the email label icon[新規作成]Choose. Then you can name your sublabels and choose the parent label to nest them in.

Nested labels can be used to sort emails by various criteria such as sender, topic, status, priority, etc. You can also search for emails by label or move emails to labels to hide them from your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/how-to-use-labels-in-gmail-to-organise-your-inbox-8552396/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related