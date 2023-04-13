Health Care Leaders Discuss Importance of Improving Equitable Access





Photo credit: Visit Houston

Addressing affordability and social determinants to improve equitable access to healthcare is critical to Houston’s future. This comes from the partnership’s first Future of Healthcare event, which brought together more than 450 healthcare leaders to discuss key factors driving the future of healthcare, including innovation and workforce challenges. It was an important point.

Challenges in healthcare

It’s not about access to healthcare. Dr. David Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Herman Health Systems, spoke at a panel discussion on access to health. What are we doing to improve that access? Everyone was wondering if it was necessary to do so.

Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of Callender and Harris Health System, stresses the importance of working with community partners to address social determinants that prevent people from accessing quality health care. We talked about sex. Porsa said focusing on how we as a community can help our neighbors financially improve can help improve health and reduce inequality.

One way Harris Health, the state’s largest public primary care medical network, is addressing these obstacles is by building partnerships with local organizations. Earlier this year, Harris Health and South Texas College of Law Houston teamed up to provide free legal services to patients who need to deal with health-threatening situations, such as chronic asthma sufferers trapped in mold-infested rental properties. provided.

Addressing rising healthcare costs is another challenge. His CEO of Next Level Medical, Dr. Juliette Brees, shared that about 55-60% of Next Level patients come to the clinic without a primary care relationship.

There is an affordability crisis that is impacting access, Breeze said, citing a move by providers to value-based care, where providers are paid based on patient quality and health rather than price-based. with increased access and affordability.

Dr. Tony Lin, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Kelsey-Seybold Clinics, agreed with Breeze, saying results, not quantity, are key to innovation in the future of healthcare.

innovation and opportunity

Since opening its first acute care clinic in 2013, Next Level has expanded to offer primary care through a membership model called Next Level Prime. This program allows employers to purchase health insurance for their employees. Breeze said the primary care membership model is aimed at increasing access and building a healthier generation.

Providers and healthcare systems are not only looking at ways to address costs, but are also finding innovative ways to address staffing shortages and improve talent pipelines.

Kelsey-Seybold works with high schools and community colleges such as San Jacinto College and Houston Community College. Harris Health partners with Lone Star Colleges Nursing Program and other educational institutions to provide clinical training. The health system also began targeting high schools in underserved areas to identify educational and training opportunities for students.partnership advocacy

The partnership is committed to the future of Houston’s healthcare industry, an engine of growth and opportunity in the region, and will work with elected officials and partners to develop healthcare policies on Medicaid coverage, and maternal and spiritual health. health advocates. state level.

At the federal level, the partnership is helping the Houston Life Sciences Coalition move the headquarters of the new federal agency for health innovation, the Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA-H), to Houston. The coalition is led by Texas Medical Center, home to some of the world’s leading hospitals and research facilities.

