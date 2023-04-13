Japanese private lunar lander touchdown trial targeting April 25





A photograph of the lunar surface taken by the lunar lander “Hakuto-R” built and operated by ispace in Japan. (Image credit: ispace)

The Japanese probe Hakuto R is preparing to make a historic lunar landing attempt on April 25.

A private Japanese lunar lander is currently orbiting the Moon, and at 12:40 pm EDT (1640 GMT, or 1:40 am on April 26) on Tuesday, April 25, Aiming for landing.

Alternate landing dates are April 26, May 1 and May 3, according to a statement (opens in new tab) by rover developer ispace released on Wednesday (April 12).

The Hakuto-R spacecraft launched atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in December 2022. The spacecraft is now in an elliptical lunar orbit, approaching the lunar surface at 62 miles (100 kilometers) and 1,430 miles (2,300 kilometers) away. From there, the spacecraft has already taken some great images.

The statement says that a landing attempt will perform a brake burn when the lander is closest, activating the main propulsion system to decelerate it from orbit. “Using a series of pre-configured commands, the lander will adjust its attitude and slow down for a soft landing on the moon. This process will take about an hour.”

Additionally, ispace plans to live stream the landing from mission control in Tokyo, allowing followers to follow the landing in near real time.

According to a previous statement (opens in new tab), the primary landing site is Atlas Crater, located on the southeastern rim of Mare Frigolis (“Cold Sea”).

I can see the moon! Canadensis’ multi-camera AI-enabled lunar 360-degree imaging system is in lunar orbit aboard the Japanese ispace lander, collecting spectacular images of the Moon. Read more on our website: [https://t.co/CE4IERJM3q] pic.twitter.com/Qm3QEs71xXMarch 29, 2023

If successful, Hakuto-R will be the first civilian spacecraft to safely land on the Moon. The spacecraft also carries the United Arab Emirates Space Agency’s small Rashid rover. If successful, Japan will become the fourth country to soft-land on the Moon, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.

An AI-enabled multi-camera lunar 360-degree imaging system aboard Hakuto-R, developed by Canadensys Aerospace, also recently acquired images of the moon.

Hakuto-R is just the first step for ispace, which went public (opens in new tab) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market on April 12.

The company is already working on its second and third lunar missions, targeting launches in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

