1 + 1 = 3: Winemakers and industry innovators benefit from working together





With the help of wine industry collaborators, innovative electric autonomous tractors tackle labor-intensive field operations.

Laurie Wachter

New technologies are increasingly providing creative solutions for various winery and vineyard operations. AI provides real-time feedback during winemaking, steam systems reduce water usage, filtration technology improves wine quality, and robotics speeds up bottling lines. Vineyards are installing sensors to monitor everything from irrigation to disease and smoke exposure. Some winemakers and grape growers are integrating these solutions as they emerge, but many are hesitant.

David Duncan, owner, chairman and CEO of the historic Silver Oak Cellars family-owned winery, set up his Alexander Valley estate for mechanical harvesting 15 years ago. In those days, if you mentioned mechanical harvesting in Napa or Sonoma counties, people would say: I won’t do it here. All of them are carefully selected.

However, we have found that the quality of its fruit is excellent and has many benefits.

Entrepreneur and farmer Tim Butcher uses Agtonomy’s all-electric tractor and TeleFarmer Service app [Photo by Leigh Wachter, courtesy of Agtonomy]

technology shift

Today, mechanical harvesting dominates, and vineyard innovation is moving to remote control and autonomous machines for greater efficiency. Sonoma County farmer and entrepreneur Tim Butcher recently introduced his TeleFarmer, a combination of software and an electric tractor. This allows one person to operate two or he three tractors at the same time to handle labor intensive mowing, spraying and transport operations. He calls it a peasant clone.

Butcher grew up on a dairy farm in Sonoma County and started his first vineyard when he was 16. While learning his business of viticulture and wine by helping out in his friend’s vineyard, Trattorre started trading to start his Farms.

Butcher says I’ve been automating my farm for decades. There are water filtration and irrigation systems that can be run from anywhere. Chinese wine was also fermented. But I couldn’t touch the field operations. Instead, I came home from work and spent the night in the tractor.

His love of automation stems from 30 years of working with other technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Dell, and his own company. His latest startup, his Agtonomy, is merging these two career paths for farmers who share his needs of finding farmers and controlling labor costs. Environmentally friendly agtech creates his solutions. Bucher has integrated technology and equipment from manufacturers like Bobcat and collaborated on the startup’s all-electric chassis. The TeleFarmer solution also includes software that transforms the tractor into a remotely operated vehicle and an app for planning and executing tasks.

Butcher says innovation in agricultural technology must keep pace with farmers and their daily needs and frustrations. 1 + 1 = 3, so collaboration is where the best innovations come from.

industry partnership

In addition to working with manufacturers, Bucher sought input from wine industry colleagues such as Will Drayton of Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) and Duncan, who participates in Agtonomys’ paid pilot program. After a fire in 2006 destroyed Silver Oaks’ historic Oakville property, Duncan rebuilt it with a strong sustainability mindset. The winery has the highest level of his LEED certification, runs on solar energy, uses membrane bioreactors to treat wastewater and an advanced steam system to wash the barrels.

Agtonomy is moving in a similar direction, says Duncan, but with a slightly different approach of doing better farming rather than the hydrocarbon problem. I’ve moved away from phosphates to keep it down. think.

Treasury Wine Estates and its Americas division have a long track record of innovation and research in the wine industry, said Drayton, Senior Director of Technical Viticulture, Sustainability and Research. We look forward to using TeleFarmers’ insights and capabilities to identify opportunities for specialty farmers and run multiple machines simultaneously to improve efficiency.

Bucher notes that TeleFarmers can herd smaller, more sustainable vehicles, and there is no limit to the number of tractors a herd can have. The key is to train your employees.

Electric tractors and sustainability

Agtonomys’ decision to build electric tractors is integral to our energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction efforts, adds Drayton. We strive to get rid of fossil fuels as soon as possible, aiming for a low-carbon/no-carbon future. Combined with Agtonomy’s self-driving technology and highly efficient features such as self-swapping batteries, you can create a safer and more sustainable environment for your team.

Duncan also believes electric tractors are important, with under-vine management being the biggest problem and lacking good tools for controlling weeds around the trunk, a real possibility. Instead of traveling through a piston, the electric motor’s torque instantly transfers the driver’s input to the wheeltrain.

TeleFarmer addresses this with a recognition stack that uses machine learning to read the tractor’s sensor data, accurately navigate under the shaded canopy, and precisely maneuver attachments that can weed near the trunk. increase.

This group of companies and colleagues will continue to expand and evolve Agtonomys TeleFarmer solutions, demonstrating the transformative power of collaboration in the wine industry.

Laurie developed a love of analytics and a fascination with automation while advising consumer goods companies such as Kraft Foods, PepsiCo and Altria Group on direct-to-consumer marketing. Today she writes about food and beverage innovation for her global customer base.

