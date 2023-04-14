Google Maps helps you better explore US national parks





Google Maps will soon highlight top spots in US National Parks, including user-submitted photos, videos and information.

Ahead of summer, a popular time for people to visit many national parks in the United States, Google is updating Google Maps with new information to help people plan outdoor adventures and navigate national parks more easily. Offers.

First published on Engadget, Google Maps shows Android and iOS users photos and videos of top national park attractions.

With the help of a large map community, the map also highlights key locations such as campgrounds, visitor centers and trailheads.

“Let’s say you’re interested in visiting Yellowstone National Park. Search for the park and you’ll see highlight photos of major attractions like Old Faithful. Tap a photo to see what you’ve been there before. You can get videos, reviews, and other details from someone so you can decide whether to add them to your itinerary and plan a great trip,” explains Michael Curtes of Group Products. Manager of Google Maps.

Many national parks have multiple entrances and some are closed during certain times of the day or season. Google Maps can help you find park entrances and make sure you get where you want to go.

Having visited 24 of the 63 national parks in the United States, Curtes knows the benefits of exploring them. He’s also keenly aware of the challenges in navigating the park, like finding the best trailheads and finding public restrooms.

To overcome these challenges, Google Maps will receive four significant updates this month. Google Maps not only identifies important and popular sites and provides photos and videos from users, but also provides better information about trails within the park.

“Searching for a trail highlights the entire route on the map, not just the pin, making it easy to identify where the route starts and ends and what the route looks like,” Curtes explains. To do. Trails also include reviews from the community.

Curtes refers to Jeremy Janus, a Colorado-based local guide and nature photographer. Jeremy Janus plans to use Google Maps to navigate the park and take beautiful photos safely. In an interview with his community of Google Maps users, Local Guides Connect, Janus explains: Always ready to take pictures. I also like to give honest reviews about how difficult the trip can be, because if you are poorly prepared, you can be at risk. ”

Google Maps also provides better directions for entering and traveling to the park. The map highlights park entrances and directs users to the correct trailhead for the selected trail when using walking or biking directions.

Later this month, users will be able to download tons of useful new information about U.S. national parks, allowing them to safely navigate the parks and find key spots without a stable cell phone or internet connection. can.

Another challenge with navigating many national parks is that cellular service is inconsistent and it’s difficult to know cell coverage in places you’ve never explored. Google is launching a new way to download offline maps of national parks.

“It’s in the Google Maps listing of the park[ダウンロード]Just tap a button to download for offline use. This makes it easy to find your way without internet access or cellular data. A download button will appear on park listings later this month,” he said.

The Google Maps update will begin later this month, hopefully in time for National Parks Week, April 22-30. Google says similar functionality will roll out to parks around the world in the coming months.

Google Maps update could benefit photographers

Google Maps updates not only help ensure a better and safer experience for all visitors to U.S. national parks, but can be of particular benefit to nature and landscape photographers.

One of the most difficult parts of planning a photographic trip to a new location, including a national park, is identifying potentially exciting locations and navigating safely, especially when exploring in low light conditions early in the morning. It can be difficult.

Thanks to Google Maps users like Janus and new Maps updates, users have access to more detailed information, including photos of popular places. A wealth of information about trailheads and hiking trails makes it easy to plan trips and follow the right trails.

Photographers often try to reach a specific location at just the right time in order to capture the perfect picture. Google Maps is meant to make it easier for you to research places in advance, plan your trips, and arrive safely and on time.

