Construction sites, parking lots surround the nearly open Potomac Yard Metro.not so long





A new subway station is due to open next month in the Potomac Yard area of ​​Alexandria. This is a rare addition of an infill stop that creates new access to a neighborhood undergoing a large amount of development.

Courtesy of Virginia Tech

The first academic building underway on the Virginia Tech campus, photographed in March 2023.

Located on the northern tip of Alexandria near the Arlington border, Potomac Yards is part of a larger neighborhood rebranded as National Landing when it won the region’s largest economic development award in a generation. In late 2018, his billion-dollar new Virginia Tech Innovation Campus was unveiled in nearby Potomac Yards.

Potomac Yard’s long-term vision calls for a number of new mixed-use developments around campus, but that won’t be welcoming to Metro passengers when a new station is expected to open next month.

The first academic building on the Virginia Tech campus is scheduled to open in August 2024, while the Inova Health System facility across Route 1 and the adjacent multi-family project in Stonebridge are also scheduled to open in 2024.

They’ll also see a sea of ​​flat parking lots surrounding the aTarget anchored shopping center just west of the subway station.

This 19-acre land was approved in October 2020 for a mixed-use development of over 1 million SF by JBG Smith. JBG Smith is the same developer building Amazon HQ2 and a series of nearby multifamily and retail projects.

However, JBG Smith has yet to start developing the Potomac Yard. The publicly traded REIT told investors in November that it was suspending its first two buildings due to macroeconomic conditions.

JBG Smith senior vice president Taylor Lawch told BisnowWednesday that there is still no projected timeline for when construction will begin.

“The reason these particular buildings aren’t under construction is because market dynamics, especially construction costs, aren’t working in our favor,” Lawch said. You can’t control the macro factors that affect construction prices, etc. What you can control is making sure the shovels are ready, the infrastructure is in place, and this ensures that the conditions are Be ready to raid at times.”

A rendering of JBG Smith’s planned development next to the Potomac Yards subway station.

Construction on the building has not yet begun, but the developer is working on a series of public space and infrastructure improvements around the metro station, Lawch said. This includes new public roads, a half-acre pedestrian plaza, and his 4.5-acre park, which is expected to open by the end of this year.

However, given how the subway-adjacent JBG Smith property will serve as a key connection between the station and everything else planned for the Potomac Yard, it’s unlikely that any of the activities in the new building will continue. The lack has caused disappointment from other developers and officials in the region.

David Baker, director of operations and chief of staff at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, said the delay wasn’t a shock because he’s been in touch with JBG Smith, but previously had developer buildings open around it. I was hoping to Same time as college campus.

“It was a pre-Covid plan and some of this was going to be online at about the same time. It happened and things went the other way,” Baker said in an interview. “It’s great that some of it is already built, but from a recruiting perspective, it’s not a big deal for us, and we also have plans for the campus not to be here on day one.”

Stonebridge Principal Doug Firstberg said the JBG Smith project is important to the growth of the entire neighborhood, with the company embarking on the development of adjacent multifamily housing and retail at the Inova Building and Oakville Triangle site in late 2021. I think there is.

“While we hope JBG will be finished as soon as possible, we understand that in today’s environment things are slower than we would like,” said Firstberg. “The sooner we develop, the more mature and better this field will be, so we hope and expect them to do well soon.”

Stephanie Landrum, CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, said the JBG suspension did not reflect the health of the Potomac Yards area, but was part of the slowdown facing the commercial real estate sector nationwide. said he was thinking.

She believes there will be demand for the multi-family component of JBG Smith’s project once it is built, and AEDP is aggressively seeking to attract commercial tenants who can occupy the planned office and retail space in the project. We are working.

“From an urban perspective, our vision is clearly to have not just Virginia Tech, but the entire district in the city,” Landrum said. “We want to be surrounded by developers and users and different uses.”

Despite some delays in development around the metro station, the station’s opening marks a major milestone for the area that has been waiting for years. The station is served by Yellow and Blue Line trains with direct service to Old Town Alexandria, Reagan National Airport, Arlington, and Downtown DC.

The long-planned station has helped attract several new office tenants to Potomac Yard, who have already moved in.

Courtesy of Virginia Tech

A rendering of the first academic building underway at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Potomac Yard.

In 2019, The National Industries for the Blind edited its newly constructed 105K SF headquarters in Potomac Yards, relocating from the Braddock Road area. In 2021, the American Physical Therapy Association will open his new seven-story headquarters building in his neighborhood. The Institute of Defense Analytics last year openly edited JBG Smith’s predecessor, The JBG Cos., and his new 370K SF headquarters on the Potomac Yards site purchased from MRP Realty.

“One of the reasons they chose to invest in building the office was because it was going to be serviced by Metro,” says Landrum. “So they’ve literally invested in the opening of this new facility and will be there to celebrate.”

Next year will also be a big milestone for Potomac Yard, with the opening of a new educational and medical facility.

Virginia Tech has already launched a master’s program in computer science and engineering that will occupy its Potomac Yard campus and will now operate out of its Falls Church facility. We aim to have 400 students enrolled in the program by the time they start working in the first building of the new Innovation Campus, which is expected to open in time for the Fall 2024 semester.

The campus will eventually have two additional academic buildings, but Virginia Tech’s Baker said he doesn’t have an estimate for when they will begin construction. He said his long-term vision is for students and faculty to live in the area and work with tech companies nearby, from Amazon to Boeing to Northrop Grumman. said to create connectivity for

“This will be a true destination where people want to live, work and learn, as opposed to the central business districts where they drive in, pick up merchandise at Target and drive in like they do today. “It’s a target,” he said.. “Now there’s a huge amount of opportunity and reasons to stay here. So it’s got the vibrancy to rival Old Town Alexandria and parts of the district.”

Next year we also plan to introduce the new 93K SF Inova HealthPlex. Authorities say it is a much-needed medical facility in the area. It is being built on a development site where Stonebridge is also building a 571-unit multifamily project with his 37,000 SF retail store.

Courtesy of Stonebridge

Housing complexes under construction at the Oakville Triangle site in Stonebridge.

Firstenberg said he expects strong demand for apartments at Stonebridge given its proximity to the Virginia Tech campus, and adding a subway station will allow developers to make significantly more money than without the station stop. said it will be able to charge higher rents to

Firstberg said Stonebridge signed agreements with several retailers, but declined to name them before the deal went through. He said the Inova facility, along with Virginia Tech and a subway station, helped drive demand for retail space.

“Imagine 1,000 people visiting Inova HealthPlex every day. We have all these stores, restaurants and retail outlets,” he said. “Their daytime traffic would be dramatically different than otherwise.”

Roach said JBG Smith also believes the subway station and Virginia Tech campus will be “huge demand drivers” for the multi-family housing and commercial spaces it eventually plans to build.

“Potomac Yard is a key component of National Landing, anchored by Amazon’s headquarters to the north and Potomac Yard and Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus to the south,” Roach said. “So the Potomac Yard is a big focus and opportunity for us.”

For Alexandria, Potomac Yard is a key potential growth hub in the city’s north end, and Landrum said it views the subway station as one of the best investments it has ever made.

“In terms of city excitement, anticipation and expected return on investment, this could be the biggest project in our history. This was a very long and much-anticipated opening as planned… The great news is that so much investment was made prior to the opening, so we didn’t have to wait for the spin-off to kick off and If we can make this investment, it comes with all the tails we knew.

