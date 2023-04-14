Bentley Continental GT, GTC Special Celebrates Past Le Mans Racing Glory





Bentley produces a very limited production of the Continental GT Coupe and GTC Convertible called the Le Mans Collection. The special edition cars, limited to a total of 48, will mark his 20th anniversary and his 100th anniversary from his sixth win at Le Mans for Bentley. Since the event’s first run, the car is powered by Bentley’s 650-horsepower 6.0-liter W-12 engine.

Sometimes it’s enough to rest on a laurel and embrace warm memories. We may also create very limited and limited edition vehicles to commemorate your success. Bentley chose the latter. The manufacturer has launched limited editions of the Continental GT and GTC to mark his 20th anniversary from his sixth win at Bentley’s Le Mans and his 100th anniversary from the start of the event.

The limited edition car is called the Le Mans Collection and was built by Bentley’s Mulliner coachbuilding division in honor of the 2003 race-winning Speed ​​8.

Each Le Mans Collection Bentley car is powered by the Speed ​​model’s 6.0 liter W-12 engine producing 650 hp. According to Bentley, that power allows the Le Mans Collection to reach a top speed of 208 mph, and in 3.5 seconds he can sprint to 60 mph. The standard GT’s compliant 3-chamber air spring with active damping is back in the Le Mans collection. Optional newly developed carbon-ceramic brakes provide stopping power, while all-wheel steering and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential enhance agility.

The standard Continental GT’s 3-way rotating center display is back with a twist. Since the Le Mans collection celebrates his Speed ​​8 victory 20 years ago, Bentley thought it appropriate to include a piece of that car in each Special Edition. The Speed ​​8’s engine was removed after his 2003 Le Mans win, and 24 of his 32 valves in the engine were removed and cut in half. Each car in the Le Mans collection has a valve housed in a central display, usually located on the central dial of a 3-gauge analogue cluster. The display also shows a specific serial number, which identifies it as a vehicle from the Le Mans Collection. The standard 12-hour analog clock on the dashboard has been replaced with a digital clock that only shows the 24-hour clock.

The car has two versions. The Blackline spec pays homage to the Speed ​​8’s black and green livery, while the Styling model makes extensive use of exposed carbon fiber and pinstripes in a color called Moonbeam. The front grill features a painted ‘7’ honoring the winning number of the 2003 Speed ​​8 car.

No word on pricing or availability for the Le Mans collection, but we expect it to go on sale soon if it isn’t already. Even if it had a premium above the price.

