Securing content production on Google Cloud with CSAP





The Evolution of Media Production by Movielabs is over 50 pages chock-full of ideas and principles, presenting an ambitious and groundbreaking vision for streamlining media production in the cloud. The key themes are summarized in ten declarative statements envisioning new modalities of media production by 2030.

All assets are created or ingested directly in the cloud, so there is no need to move them.

The application reaches the media.

Propagating and distributing assets is a publishing feature.

Archives are deep libraries with access policies that match speed, availability, and security with cloud economics.

Preservation of digital assets includes future means of accessing and editing them.

All project individuals are identified and verified, and permissions are managed efficiently and consistently.

All media production takes place in a highly secure environment that rapidly adapts to changing threats.

Individual media elements are referenced, accessed, tracked and correlated using a universal linking system.

Media workflows are non-destructive and dynamically created using common interfaces, underlying data formats, and metadata.

Workflows are designed around real-time iteration and feedback.

The four bold statements above are further elaborated in Movielabs’ follow-up white paper The Evolution of Production Security, which likewise offers six statements on what secure production in the cloud should look like. offers.

Security is essential and doesn’t get in the way of the creative process

Security architecture addresses challenges unique to cloud workflows

Your production workflows, processes and assets are safe, even on untrusted infrastructure

Content owners control security and workflow integrity

Security can be scaled to the right level and integrated

Security architecture limits the spread of any breach and is adaptable

The key to understanding these two papers is the repetition of “evolution” in their respective titles. Neither document is intended to outline only what is currently possible. Rather, it is a beacon that guides us towards a future in which a cloud operating model will truly transform the movie business. This means a future where media production runs like a software supply chain. It has speed, agility and scale, without sacrificing availability or security.

Fortunately, today you can deploy secure production workloads in the cloud. Content producers can use some of Google Cloud’s built-in security features to achieve Common Security Architecture for Production (CSAP) Level 100 security for their assets (using CSAP scale L100-L300).

But I think the word evolution is important. Infrastructure As many businesses recognize, operating his cloud can be costly and often presents new threat vectors for attackers. Our mission at Google Cloud is to provide scalable and reliable services for traditional IT functions, accelerating the ability of all organizations to digitally transform their businesses.

We believe that the era of transformational cloud is dawning, and companies that have successfully operated in the cloud for years will be able to reduce costs while maintaining the benefits of cloud scale of agility and global reach. I am looking for a way to do it. This is in line with the evolutionary vision of the Movielabs paper, which envisions a fundamental change in media workflows to embrace the dynamism of the cloud, eliminating unnecessary asset movement and complexity. It matches perfectly.

A key part of Google Cloud’s vision is that cloud service providers should remain open and interoperable with other clouds and infrastructure.

Here’s a quickstart guide for mapping your L100 CSAP requirements to Google Cloud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/identity-security/securing-content-production-on-google-cloud-with-csap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related