Will Israel’s tech sector become recognized by 2024?





Israel’s high-tech sector has long been an engine of innovation and growth, fueling the country’s economy and earning it a reputation as a world leader in technology. But as 2023 rolls on, the sector faces many challenges that threaten its core DNA.

Risk of a looming brain drain

Government-planned judicial reform poses a fundamental threat to the high-tech sector, according to a range of local and global experts. They argue that the weakening of Israeli checks and balances will lead to increased investment risk in Israeli technology, more hesitation from foreign investors, and more hesitation by entrepreneurs to move their businesses to other countries where they have more investment potential. It claims to cause a brain drain to transfer.

Joeri Kreisberg, Arnon’s high-tech partner at Tadmor-Levy Law, advised that the Israeli government must take immediate action to address the concerns of the high-tech industry to avoid the predicted high-tech flight. . This includes ending uncertainty and reassured industry that Israel’s legal system remains robust and credible.

Kriesberg added that the government should offer tax benefits and incentives to start-ups, investors and employees to make doing business in Israel more attractive. Israel Innovation Agency funding for startups should also be increased, and the terms of such funding should be improved, he said.

According to Amir Zolty, partner and head of high-tech practice at Lipa Meir & Co, some transfers have already taken place even before judicial reforms are actually enacted.

CloudZone General Manager ADI HEINISCH said: (Credit: Sam Jacobson)

The two prevailing trends we have witnessed are the near-total shift towards incorporating new tech companies abroad and the transfer of all holdings in existing Israeli tech companies to foreign entities and the transfer of Israeli companies to foreign entities. into a wholly-owned company. subsidiary, Zolty said.

Many of these flipping companies have transferred their intellectual property to their foreign parent companies and given up government funding. Such measures are very likely to divert business activities, employees and taxable income out of Israel. In the short term, it could be a field day for lawyers, accountants, and tax planners. In the long term, memories of silicon-free wadis and once-thriving high-tech industries may linger, he added.

Budget constraints may lead to more outsourcing

In addition to the impending overhaul, the tech sector will also have to contend with the current global recession that is affecting the tech industry around the world. The recession has led investors to spend more cautiously, resulting in tighter budgets for businesses of all sizes, young and old.

Today’s new startups, more than ever, have to demonstrate two things.

Nogar Miloslavski Hendler

Nogah Miloslavsky Hendler, Commit’s vice president of product, said today’s new startups, more than ever, have to demonstrate two things. The first is efficiency. Startups should account for their burn he rate and ensure that every dollar spent is allocated to move the business forward.

The second is sustainability. If 2021 was the year any dream entrepreneur could potentially raise money, 2022 and his 2023 will be a year for investors to fit the market and grow in a competitive environment. It is characterized by seeking the ability of startups to do.

One notable example of an area where start-ups need to be particularly frugal is the rental of commercial real estate. With office space in many of Israel’s tech hubs among the most expensive in the world, businesses find it more important than ever to carefully assess their real estate needs.

Office space is typically the third largest expense after salaries and R&D, said Ziv Shor, country manager at JLL Israel, adding that it has not been a major concern for startups before. rice field.

Enterprises and start-ups have occupied vast tracts of land without properly understanding their actual needs and long-term commitments. A decision that backfires for businesses due to the current economic climate and the need to control cash burn rates. He said.

CloudZone general manager Adi Heinisch suggests that another common budget issue is the cost of cloud infrastructure, which is also one of the highest expenses for the average startup.

Startups that have built solutions on cloud-based technology are facing serious cost challenges in the midst of the economic crisis, he said. poses two main challenges for CFOs. One is how to analyze the actual cost per user/license and the other is how to make your infrastructure very cost effective and efficient.

Heinisch proposed a solution that applies to both cloud infrastructure and real estate cost savings: outsourcing. Do not do it yourself! He said doing it yourself would waste a lot of time and money and take focus away from growing and stabilizing the business.

By hiring external service providers for cloud development tasks and utilizing co-office space, startups may reduce unnecessary bulk while maintaining productivity levels.

much harder to scale

There has been much debate about whether Israel is ready to move from a startup nation to a scale-up nation as its tech sector matures and thrives. But that transition may need to be seriously re-evaluated or shelved for a while.

Now more than ever, rapid growth is a double-edged sword for start-ups. Dorel Ishai, co-founder and co-CEO of consulting firm StartPlan, says that while scaling presents great opportunities, it also presents many challenges that can burden organizations.

Startups must focus on maintaining product or service quality, investing in scalable infrastructure, and managing the complexity of a large workforce. To ensure quality, it is important to invest in a robust quality assurance system and ongoing employee training. A scalable infrastructure requires careful planning, adoption of cloud-based services, and efficient project management tools, he said.

Shirona Partem, Kape’s vice president of corporate development, agreed with Isha, noting that growth is no longer the end but can be everything for start-ups that want to succeed.

As the investment market shifts focus to profitability, Israeli tech companies will need to move away from the grow-at-any-price mindset that has dominated the industry in the past and instead focus on building profitable businesses. , said Partem.

Until now, many Israeli tech companies have relied on selling their technology to large, established companies. But with the changing investment landscape, startups and tech companies will need to find alternative strategies for growth and exit, she said. It ends, but there are some casualties along the way.

end of the tunnel

Faced with these challenges, will the startup nation be able to overcome these challenges and the many others that will emerge in 2023?

Confusion and anxiety usually create opportunities. Many funds that closed before the unrest began were flooded with cash and they are looking for deals. Cycles picked up and investors paid more time and attention to existing portfolio companies to help them through more difficult times.

Jeremy Lastman

Confusion and anxiety usually create opportunities. Many funds that closed before the unrest began were flooded with cash and they are looking for deals. He said the cycle will pick up as investors pay more time and attention to existing portfolio companies to help them through more difficult times.

Israel has always shown resilience and I believe this time will be no exception.

Given the tenacity of the sector, it could really emerge on the other side of the current tough times, but it could become a whole new beast in the process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-739117 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related