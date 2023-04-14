Google Chrome on Android just got a lot faster, but it’s only available on some devices





A recent update to Google Chrome has made the browser less resource hungry than it used to be, thanks to extensive tweaks within Google to curb the browser’s appetite for CPU, memory, and battery resources. . Chrome’s latest improvements make the browser 30% faster than ever, a step further for high-end his devices only.

In a blog post, the search giant shared some of the tweaks it made to improve Chrome’s speed. The latest version of Chrome includes several technical upgrades that reduce memory usage for speed and efficiency.

Chrome on Android now uses compiler flags to favor speed over binary size. Prior to this, browsers sacrificed these flags in favor of binary size. Google notes that Chrome on Android “has always been optimized for small footprints, but the Android ecosystem is diverse and includes devices with varying levels of functionality.” . As a result, the Chrome team created a special version of the browser targeted at many leading Android smartphones.

This change made Chrome 30% faster on the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark. According to Google, this speed improvement comes from the browser’s underpinnings, including enhancements to JavaScript’s “Object.prototype.toString” and “Array.prototype.join” functions, as well as a special fast path for parsing to “innerHTML”. It is said that it was achieved by adding a small adjustment to the code. .”

Additionally, the team found a way to save memory on both V8 and Oilpan through pointer compression. This means that Google has improved how pointers are compressed and decompressed so that high-traffic fields are not compressed. As a result, Chrome Desktop saw a 10% increase in Apple’s Speedometer 2.1 browser benchmark over his three-month period.

Chrome is undeniably one of the best mobile browsers due to its speed improvements, but it’s far from perfect. One of the drawbacks of browsers is often poor performance, but these recent upgrades should make your browser much faster. And if you spend a lot of time browsing the web with Chrome, the latest changes should also make you a lot more productive.

