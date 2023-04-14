Why Italy should be synonymous with gastronomic excellence and innovation in the food industry





Italy recently made headlines when its new government unveiled a proposal to ban the production and sale of so-called synthetic foods, including lab-made meat, fish, milk and possibly insect-based proteins.

There has clearly been a long way to go for these types of products to become widely available on the mass market. But if passed, Italy would be the first and only country to impose such a ban. The plan was quickly criticized for being anti-innovation, anti-consumer choice and anti-environment. An article in Time magazine described the proposal as a gastronomic nationalist sop designed to appeal to the agricultural vote in a country notorious for its food obsession.

But news headlines obscure Italy’s attempts to lead innovation in the agri-food sector, both locally and globally.

According to the Smart AgriFood Observatory, the Italian market for Agriculture4.0, or digital agriculture, will be worth around €2.1 billion in 2022, showing a 31% year-on-year growth. Investments aimed at accelerating technology transfer are also substantial. In his two years from 2020 to 2021, deals concluded by venture capital funds in the agri-food tech sector reached €270 million, according to the Ryuk Business School’s Venture Capital Monitor. , last year the sector ranked top for the amount of resources invested.

Of course, these figures must be incorporated into the current socioeconomic context. Global investment across all sectors fell by more than 24% over the period, according to Deal Room data. However, investment in agrifood technology has fallen by only 20% of his, which is lower than the global average decline. Investor interest in the European market is also undiminished, as evidenced by Agrifood Technology’s 9% growth in Spain in 2022.

Italy’s agrifood tech sector has gained momentum recently with the launch of the Verona Agrifood Innovation Hub.

This is the work of FoodSeed, Italy’s national agri-food technology program, recently launched in partnership with Eatable Adventures, which has raised over €15 million and is one of the top three food technology accelerators in the world. integrate the

The purpose of the Hub is to stimulate a culture of innovation in the agri-food sector and establish a strong and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The initiative aims to become a strategic hub for Italy’s agrifood development, as an important meeting point for entrepreneurs, experts and researchers to exchange ideas and collaborate on the latest advances in the industry. works. This is essential in light of the unprecedented challenges by the current international situation and the climate crisis.

This achievement represents an important milestone for Verona’s ecosystem, the development of venture capital and its role as an enabler in innovation in the production chain,” said Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economy and Finance, at the event. mentioned in the message. Rise is a key driver of transformation and modernization processes in mature economies like Italy.

In addition, the Hub aims to foster entrepreneurship in the agro-food sector, create quality employment opportunities, promote sustainable and long-term growth and contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of Italian industry. .

The initiative is supported by a broad partnership of public and private players, including Italian bank UniCredit and telecommunications giant Confindustria Verona. The founder and CEO of Eatable Adventures, which operates and manages the hub structure, told FoodNavigator.

Italy is notorious for its food obsession, but can it afford to turn its back on innovation in food technology? GettyImages / Zero Creative

By 2022, the entire Italian agro-food chain will be the engine of growth and development for the country, with an economic value of €538 billion. Italy’s agro-food system accounts for 25% of the country’s GDP and more than 23% of the country’s exports, is projected to be worth $50 billion annually, and in its supply chain he employs 4 billion workers. Hiring.

The Verona Agrifood Innovation Hub prides itself on its commitment to promoting and disseminating knowledge of cutting-edge solutions in the agrifood sector.

What are the most needed solutions in Italy and what are the benefits they bring?

Italy’s food system is under pressure similar to that facing other European countries, Caballero explained. The impact of climate change, along with inflation caused by the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis, is one of the main factors that have exacerbated existing pressures on the entire production system. promote accelerated research into innovative solutions that

Without a doubt, one of Italy’s major challenges is finding effective technical solutions to mitigate the effects of drought on agriculture, he explained. Italy is one of the driest countries in Europe, along with France, Spain and Germany. Italy experienced its warmest year since 1800 in her 2022, according to data from the Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Institute. Meanwhile, precipitation fell 30% below his 30-year average from 1990 to her 2020. In the north this deficit he increased to 40%. This has had devastating consequences for agriculture and natural habitats, Caballero lamented. It started growing in late winter, but was threatened by water shortages. Already sown crops have seen their worst yields in recent years due to water shortages and sharply rising temperatures.

The drought also caused a loss of energy production, especially by hydropower, which decreased by 41% due to low precipitation.

In this context, solutions for more efficient use of water resources, such as field digitization, vertical and indoor farming, and artificial intelligence, will ensure the sustainability of Italy’s food system in the face of climate change. Caballero said it was important to do so. In addition to water management, he said, Italian industry needs to focus on improving productivity and efficiency while reducing its environmental impact. This can be achieved through the use of less expensive packaging and the adoption of business models that encourage environmentally friendly practices.

Meanwhile, Italian consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the sustainability and health benefits of the food they consume, in line with European trends. According to Cavaello, there is growing interest in promoting new solutions that deliver health benefits through foods and new ingredients that enable products with cleaner labels and better nutritional profiles. An Italian company that adopts solutions that not only benefit the environment and consumer health, but also differentiate itself in the global market. Investing in innovation and sustainability in the food sector is therefore not only necessary but also economically beneficial.

According to Minister Giorgetti, “The strength of the agri-food sector is a source of pride, but it is important to always look for ways to move forward, and this is because new companies and the impetus for innovation can create added value. A place where it can be: Verona, one of Europe’s leading industrial regions, can serve as a model to emulate thanks to an ecosystem ready to embrace the opportunities being built.

Italy cannot afford to miss the opportunity to strengthen its international competitiveness by developing excellence and innovation in the food industry using more effective and sustainable models, FoodNavigator has heard.Getty Images/Metamolworks

Suffering from problems such as a declining population and high youth unemployment, Italy misses an opportunity to strengthen its international competitiveness by developing excellence and innovation in its food industry using a more effective and sustainable model. You can’t, Caballero agreed.

Our focus is on the sustainability of the agro-food sector while respecting ethical principles and increasing the excellence of Italian supply chains, in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the current international situation and the climate crisis. It is to resume healthy growth.

Targeted education and training aimed at understanding market needs and equipping them, as well as providing financial incentives for innovative projects through the creation of investment vehicles that support the development of these proposals Supporting and guiding startups through training programs is also important. The knowledge necessary to provide effective solutions. In addition, it is imperative to foster connections between start-ups and other key players in the industry such as research centers, universities and companies. Bringing these diverse groups together creates a thriving ecosystem that supports the growth and success of innovative start-ups.

Investing in agri-food technology is needed more than ever

Cabaero emphasized that the application of new technologies presents a unique opportunity to address sustainability and efficiency challenges.

Italy is now focused on laying the foundation for a competitive agro-food technology ecosystem, with significant reductions in agricultural production due to widespread drought, efforts to reduce energy costs and food waste. Addressing the more pressing present-day challenges must be prioritized. .

The challenge is huge. We observe the growing interest of the Italian food industry in finding new production models that are both sustainable and efficient and how the entrepreneurial ecosystem has the potential to facilitate these solutions. I have observed. The industry needs the tools it needs to do just that. Thanks to FoodSeed, we were able to see this reality firsthand and see the tremendous interest shown by the Italian start-up. After the call, we received an amazing response that far exceeded our expectations.

Our mission at Eatable Adventures is to foster the development of innovative proposals that provide solutions to these challenges, increase the competitiveness of the sector on an international level and foster entrepreneurship in the field. is.

