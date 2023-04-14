Managed databases help scale and reduce overhead





Note that reserving an address changes the external address type to Static. We will use this address when connecting to the database, so let’s do that here.

VM and database connection

[ナビゲーション]Menu >[SQL]to go to the database connection details and select the database. next,[接続],[ネットワーク],[ネットワークの追加]to connect to a static IP address. Use a name of your choice and a reserved static IP address.[完了して保存]Click.

Go back to your VM. I find it easiest to go to the VM instances page and click SSH to access the VM. Install MySQL on your VM with the following command (take the default when prompted):

sudo apt-get update udo apt-get install default-mysql-server

You can then connect to the database using the INSTANCE_IP address (from Figure 2) with the following command. If you set up a non-root user, you can use that username instead of root.

mysql -h INSTANCE_IP -u root -p

Enter your password to return to MySQL. Take a look at the data previously entered into this database using:

USE guestbook;SELECT * FROM entries;

You can now create a MySQL database in the cloud and connect to it from your Linux command line and VM. Do something creative and useful with it!

cleaning

Cloud SQL, Compute Engine instances and drives, and static IPs cost money, so clean up your work and stop accumulating those charges.

If you no longer need the project in which you did this work, the easiest way to stop everything is to delete the project. Alternatively, you can stop each service by following these steps:

If you’re using the interactive tutorial, it will show you how to delete everything you created.

What should I do then?

The interactive tutorial below can guide you through all the steps here.

What are you ready to explore next? Here are some suggestions.

