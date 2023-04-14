The US cannot ignore its own strengths as it competes with China for global technological leadership





The United States may fall behind China in cutting-edge research and manufacturing capabilities. But it doesn’t have to be.

Our political leaders are zigzagging towards China’s national strategy. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives established a special committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party and recently held its first hearings.

But our government has a mixed record. Walk into a Main Street store or corporate boardroom almost anywhere in the United States and you’ll hear stories of labor shortages. Despite this reality, our leaders have done little to create a system that can bring in the workers our country desperately needs. Many CEOs are first- or second-generation immigrants, yet policymakers have not passed immigration reform for decades. Additionally, there is an urgent need to invest in education, technical literacy, and vocational training so that more Americans can acquire critical skills and join the U.S. skilled workforce.

Over a decade ago, in my book, The Comeback: How Innovation will Restore the American Dream, I described the economic threat from China and how American leaders could counter it. In that book, I promote entrepreneurship, invest in infrastructure, support a strong and resilient workforce, and enact business-friendly policies that foster innovation, competition, and free trade. He said that a national strategy for I also proposed new ideas to stop wasteful government spending, including tying legislative salaries to budget balances.

Globally, the Biden administration has enraged our allies and partners despite its desire to heal global rifts. Ignored the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a wise trade deal. The Inflation Reduction Act tells friends that if they don’t manufacture in the United States, they will have to be subject to tariffs and trade barriers that the United States imposes on rivals. We are also devaluing and defying the World Trade Organization that we helped establish to promote trade and peaceful coexistence.

These policies will not help our nation prosper and prosper, or American business innovation and growth. In addition, short-sighted policies and short-term thinking cannot be tolerated as economic competition with China intensifies.

Cooperate with allies on future technologies

The world is divided between countries that respect human rights and those that hold and control their citizens. Our allies and US voters believe in democracy, freedom, and a system that does not monitor individuals daily. The United States already has thousands of companies creating cutting-edge technology. Now we need to ensure that we have the right policies in place to foster innovation at home and prioritize trade with friendly countries doing the same.

Recognize and reflect China’s policies

Imposing tariffs on products from China will not only cause inflation, it will hurt US consumers and US businesses far more than it does China. Instead, a better policy is to treat Chinese companies doing business in America the same way Chinese people treat American companies. Force them to partner with domestic companies. Do not allow them to buy land. Claims that leaders should be held accountable for their actions and comments.

Focus on our strengths and set big goals

China may produce millions of talented engineers, but America’s innovation ecosystem rewards creativity in ways that China’s controlled economy never does. Let us set our sights high and become the shining city on the hill once again, reestablishing America as a global leader. Public-private partnerships are his one way we’re getting there. Not long ago, these partnerships provided the Internet and HDTV, allowing the US to lead the world in both.

attract the best and brightest

America is a nation of immigrants, creative, entrepreneurial, and diverse. China is redoubled efforts to strengthen homogeneity. Congress must pass immigration laws to attract the best and brightest from around the world. We don’t have enough workers for all the manufacturing industries we want to rebuild. While training the next generation of American workers, we must also seek to attract and retain highly skilled workers in cutting-edge technology sectors. You will need to staple your green card to your STEM Ph.D.

The Chinese have not defeated us. we are beating ourselves. Without a national strategy that leverages the strengths of the Americas, we will cede our future to China.

Gary Shapiro is the president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a US trade association representing more than 1,500 consumer technology companies, and a New York Times bestselling author. He is the author of his book, Ninja Future: Secrets to Success in the New World of Innovation, whose views are his own.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

