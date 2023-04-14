What’s New in Instagram Reels: Trending, Editing, and Gifting





We strive to make Instagram a home for creators like you to express your creativity, connect with your audience, and make a living. Today we’re announcing improvements to Reels to help you do your best.

Get to know reel trends

Creators are always looking for fresh content ideas. That’s why we’ve added a dedicated site for you to get inspired by the latest trends. See top trending songs on the reels, see how many times the audio has been used, tap to use or save the audio for yourself.

You can also check Reel’s top trending topics and hashtags to inform your content. For example, festival season may be trending sooner than you think. It turns out that people actually started sharing #coachella content before the festival even started. These are the types of insights available in the new trending destination.

Easier Reel Editing

Editing reels on Instagram just got easier by bringing video clips, audio, stickers and text together in a unified editing screen. This makes it easier to adjust the elements of the reels for the right moment in a more visual way. Stay tuned for even more exciting tools to come as we continue to invest in more ways to make editing reels simpler and easier. It is available worldwide for both iOS and Android devices.

Reel Insight Update

We’ve improved Reel Insights to give you a better understanding of how your content is performing. We’ve added two new metrics, Total Time Watched and Average Time Watched, to make it easier to see insights while directly viewing the reels.

Total Time Watched captures the total time the reel was played, including the time spent playing the reel. Average Watch Time captures the average time spent playing a reel. This is calculated by dividing the viewing time by the total number of plays. For example, if your average watch time is 17 seconds, the average watch time of everyone who watched your Reel is 17 seconds. This will give you a better understanding of where people are interested or where you need to create strong hooks to keep your audience on their toes for longer.

The number of views is only one part of evaluating reel performance. Understanding how the reels are performing based on certain variables is very important. I often test different hooks and opening lines. By looking at watch time, you can understand where your audience is dropping off and adjust your hooks from there. Insights helps bridge the gap between me as a creator and my audience. You may think your videos are great, but watching your watch time can give you a better idea of ​​what your audience is interested in. – @sckachi, comedy creator from Los Angeles

We may reshoot videos based on video insights. For example, Beauty found that viewers would stop watching if he held the product for too long in his tutorials, so he adjusted his edits to keep these scenes short to keep viewers engaged. bottom. @schaebreezy_, LA-based beauty creator

We’ve also added a new way to see how your reels are contributing to your growth. You now receive notifications of new followers from reels.

Reel Gift Improvements and Expansion

Today, we’re excited to share our plans to expand to more markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand, and the UK, in the coming weeks to give gifts to even more creators.

We’ve also added a new feature to show you which fans sent you gifts so you can recognize your supporters. Tapping the heart icon next to your supporter will notify them that you’ve seen and recognized their gift, making you even more connected to your fans.

Creators like you inspire people and shape everyday culture. We’ve worked hard to build more products to help you grow and thrive on Instagram. Today’s update is just the beginning of how you can invest in your success. Learn more about how we support creators on Instagram and Facebook.

