Beyond Automatic Differentiation – Google AI Blog





Posted by Matthew Streeter, Software Engineer, Google Research

Derivatives play a central role in optimization and machine learning. By locally approximating the training loss, the derivative guides the optimizer to lower values ​​of loss. Automatic differentiation frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and JAX are an important part of modern machine learning, allowing us to train very complex models using gradient-based optimizers.

But do we just need derivatives? The derivatives themselves just tell us how the function behaves on infinitesimal scales. To use derivatives effectively, you often need to know more than that. For example, choosing a learning rate for gradient descent requires knowing how the loss function behaves in a small but finite window. If a finite-scale analogue of automatic differentiation exists, it could help make such selections more effectively, thereby speeding up training.

In our new paper, Automatically Bounding The Taylor Remainder Series: Tighter Bounds and New Applications, we present an algorithm called AutoBound that computes upper and lower polynomial bounds for a given function. This is valid for a user-specified interval. Next, start investigating AutoBound’s application. In particular, a meta-optimizer called SafeRate that uses upper bounds computed by AutoBound to derive a learning rate that is guaranteed to monotonically decrease a given loss function without requiring time-consuming hyperparameter tuning. Introducing Isa. We are also making AutoBound available as an open source library.

AutoBound Algorithm

Given a function f and a reference point x0, AutoBound computes polynomial upper and lower bounds in f that hold over a user-specified interval called the confidence region. Like the Taylor polynomial, the boundary polynomial is equal to f at x0. As the confidence region shrinks, the bounds become narrower and approach the corresponding Taylor polynomial as the width of the confidence region approaches zero.

Automatically derived quadratic upper and lower bounds of the one-dimensional function f centered at x0=0.5. Upper and lower bounds are in effect for user-specified trust regions and tighten as the trust region shrinks.

Like auto-differentiation, AutoBound can be applied to any function that can be implemented using standard mathematical operations. In fact, AutoBound is a generalization of Taylor mode auto-differentiation, equivalent to the special case of confidence region width 0.

There were two main challenges that had to be addressed in deriving the AutoBound algorithm.

Given arbitrary reference points and arbitrary confidence regions, I needed to derive upper and lower polynomial bounds for various elementary functions. I had to come up with an analogue of chain rules to join these boundaries.elementary function bounds

Derive optimal polynomial upper and lower bounds in closed form for a variety of commonly used functions. In this context, “optimal” means the narrowest possible range among all polynomials that differ from the Taylor series only in the largest order coefficient. Our theory applies to elementary functions such as exp and log, as well as general neural network activation functions such as ReLU and Swish. It applies only to quadratic bounds and builds on and generalizes previous work that applied only to unrestricted trust regions.

Optimal second-order upper and lower bounds of the exponential function. It is centered at x0=0.5 and valid over the entire interval. [0, 2]. new chain rules

To compute upper and lower bounds of arbitrary functions, we derived a generalization of the chain rule that operates on polynomial ranges. To illustrate the idea, let’s say I have a function that can be written like this:

Also, suppose that g and h already have polynomial upper and lower bounds. How do you compute the bounds of f?

It turns out that the key is to express the upper and lower bounds of a given function as a single polynomial whose highest degree coefficient is an interval rather than a scalar. You can then plug the bounds of h into the bounds of g and use interval arithmetic to convert the result back into a polynomial of the same form. It can be shown that this procedure yields the desired bounds of f under appropriate assumptions about the confidence region in which the bounds of g are preserved.

interval polynomial chain rule (x0=0.25 and confidence region) applied to functions h(x) = sqrt(x) and g(y) = exp(y) [0, 0.5].

The chain rule applies not only to one-dimensional functions, but also to multivariate functions such as matrix multiplication and convolution.

boundary propagation

AutoBound uses a new chain rule to propagate interval polynomial bounds through the computational graph from input to output, similar to forward-mode automatic differentiation.

Forward propagation of the interval polynomial range of the function f(x) = exp(sqrt(x)) . First compute the (trivial) bounds of x, then use the chaining rule to compute the bounds of sqrt(x) and exp(sqrt(x)).

To compute the bounds of the function f(x), AutoBound requires memory proportional to the dimension of x. Therefore, in a real application, AutoBound should be applied to functions with a small number of inputs. However, as we will see later, this does not prevent AutoBound from being used for neural network optimization.

Automatic derivation of optimizers and other applications

What can AutoBound do that Auto Differentiation alone couldn’t do?

Among other things, AutoBound can be used to automatically derive problem-specific hyperparameter-free optimizers that converge from arbitrary starting points. These optimizers iteratively reduce the loss by first using his AutoBound to calculate a hard loss upper bound at the current point, then minimizing the upper bound to get the next point.

Minimize the one-dimensional logistic regression loss using the second-order upper bound automatically derived by AutoBound.

Optimizers that use upper bounds in this way are called measure minimization (MM) optimizers. AutoBound applies to one-dimensional logistic regression and rederives the MM optimizer first published in 2009. Applied to more complex problems, AutoBound derives new MM optimizers that are difficult to derive manually.

Using a similar idea, we can take an existing optimizer such as Adam’s and transform it into a hyperparameter-free optimizer that is guaranteed to be monotonically loss-reducing (in full-batch settings). The resulting optimizer uses the same update direction as the original optimizer, but modifies the learning rate by minimizing his one-dimensional her quadratic upper bound derived by AutoBound. The resulting meta-optimizer is called SafeRate.

SafeRate performance when used to train a single hidden layer neural network on a subset of the MNIST dataset in a full-batch setting.

SafeRate allows us to create a more robust variant of the existing optimizer, but with just one extra forward pass, the wall time for each step is slightly increased (roughly doubled in the example above). .

In addition to the applications described here, AutoBound can be used for validated numerical integration and automatically generates sharper versions of Jensen’s inequality (a fundamental mathematical inequality frequently used in statistics and other fields). can be used to prove to

Improvements beyond the classical limits

Automatically limiting the Taylor remainder term is not a new idea. The classical method produces order k polynomial bounds for the function f valid in the trust region. [a, b] First compute the expression for the kth derivative of f (using automatic differentiation), then evaluate this expression. [a,b] Use interval arithmetic.

Although this approach is elegant, it has some inherent limitations that can make the bounds very loose, as indicated by the dotted blue lines in the figure below.

Quadratic upper and lower bounds for the loss of a multi-layer perceptron with two hidden layers as a function of the initial learning rate. The bounds derived by AutoBound are much tighter than those obtained using interval arithmetic evaluation of the second derivative.I’m looking forward to

Taylor polynomials have been in use for over 300 years and are ubiquitous in numerical optimization and scientific computing. Nevertheless, Taylor polynomials have significant limitations that can limit the functionality of algorithms built on top of them. Our work is part of a growing literature that recognizes these limitations and seeks to develop new foundations upon which more robust algorithms can be built.

Our experimentation so far has only scratched the surface of what’s possible with AutoBound, and we believe there are many applications we haven’t discovered yet. To encourage the research community to explore such possibilities, we have made his AutoBound available as an open source library built on JAX. To get started, visit our GitHub repository.

Acknowledgments

This post is based on collaboration with Josh Dillon. He thanks Alex Alemi and Sergey Ioffe for providing valuable feedback on early drafts of the post.

