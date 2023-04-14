6 new technology domains that will transform your business





The most widely predictable aspect of technology trends has long been the ever-escalating disruption. Since 2010, Deloitte’s Tech Futurists have seen disruption primarily through the lens of information technology (IT). IT is rooted in formal science, computer and systems science, logic, mathematics, and statistics to support new models that meet new needs in new markets.

Destruction itself is being destroyed today. And forward-looking leading organizations should look beyond the unforeseen disruptions they have learned and prepared to anticipate.

The frontier beyond IT disruption is rapidly emerging. By analyzing factors such as patent and start-up activity, venture capitalist funding, academic and grant investment, and changes in employment and talent, Deloitte Futurists explore disruptive and innovative possibilities. We have identified a set of emerging technology domains that rival IT.

SpaceTech, BioTech, NeuroTech, ClimateTech, EnergyTech, and RobotTech, known as xTech, soon began to solve basic human challenges, eventually matching the impact of IT on business innovation, and even may even exceed it.

space tech

Space and aeronautical engineering is an opportunity for growth as government agencies continue to cede many of the traditional business and operational domains such as flights and launches to private companies and companies invest in new transportation. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) flights at altitudes of up to 1,200 miles (the International Space Station’s distance from Earth) enable organizations to build and service communications and security infrastructure for use on Earth. Other areas of private investment include deep space research, exploration and habitation, as well as Earth-based technology, infrastructure, resources and regulatory support.

biotech

Cellular and biomolecular engineering allows scientists to construct and dissect cells, tissues, and molecules to produce therapeutics with optimal results. Molecular-scale studies of complex biological systems have already yielded complete sequencing of the human genome and tissue-engineered therapeutics. Emerging applications with commercial potential include synthetic biology, biological systems and the process of generating synthetic life forms. Genomics, genome function and editing. Cellular agriculture, synthetic food production using cell culture, and new methods of producing proteins, fats, and tissues.

Neurotech

A brain-computer interface (BCI) measures brain and central nervous system activity and translates it into commands that operate external software or hardware systems, allowing you to control your computer as naturally as your thoughts. Today, that means assistive technologies, such as noninvasive EEG electrodes, that can convert brain signals into AI-trained algorithms and send commands to control devices. The future of NeuroTechs holds revolutionary potential. Research and development (R&D) extends from restorative, therapeutic and assistive applications to selective placements that enhance human thinking, abilities and skills to help enrich everyday life.

Robotech

Autonomous and precise robots extend the value of AI from decision-making software to decision-making machines (robots that can understand their surroundings and take action without special physical infrastructure). Beyond autonomous vehicles, dexterous, multi-functional, intelligent precision robots such as cars, trucks, bicycles and scooters could play an expanding role in industry, agriculture, medicine, marine and space exploration. Advances in traditional manufacturing, transportation, and logistics may grow with the development of tools such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices, edge computing, digital twins, satellites and 5G communications.

climate tech

Emerging climate technologies are enabling organizations to increasingly prioritize net-zero carbon emission policies, strategies, and business models through renewable energy, decarbonization, sustainable materials development, heat mitigation technologies, and supply chain optimization. can help you learn to do more. Digital technology can also play an important role. IoT, AI and big data help organizations measure, analyze and track their carbon footprint and manage energy consumption more efficiently.

energy tech

Power, energy and battery technologies have the potential to mitigate climate change while making energy more abundant, safer or cheaper. Advances in nanotechnology and materials that help improve battery life in vehicles and mobile phones can also reduce reliance on scarce and hard-to-find materials such as cobalt and lithium, enabling energy sources such as pumped hydro and flywheel energy storage. Storage systems stabilize the energy grid and make it more efficient.

the future is already here

Given the prominence of xTechs, a focus on disruptive IT overlooks a range of emerging and near-future transformational technologies with disruptive business applications.

A series of Tech Futures reports examines these emerging frontiers, starting with pioneering advances in space systems and aeronautical engineering. These are his one of six xTech technology domains set to fundamentally change business models, workforce needs, and growth strategies over the next few decades.

Learn how business technology is evolving beyond IT to unlock the next frontier of business performance.

