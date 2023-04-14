View the Tech Hubs fact sheet: What you need to know to prepare to apply to Tech Hubs





At the Economic Development Authority (EDA), he plays a central role in President Biden’s investment agenda for America and the Biden-Harris administration’s ambitious innovation strategy. The Tech Hubs program is an investment in our future.

Through this program, we are laying the foundation for America’s global leadership in the technologies critical to strengthening our economy and national security for decades to come. This program provides a foundation for direct investment in fast-growing, high-potential US regions and transforming them into globally competitive technology and innovation centers.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond said: The Tech Hubs program will help ensure America remains at the forefront of developing and delivering critical technologies. This also means that more Americans can be assured of having the tools they need to land the high-paying, quality jobs of the future. This is essential not only for our economic security, but also for our national security.

As part of implementing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, EDA will soon issue a detailed Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), soliciting applications to develop regional centers of innovation and job creation. To help prospective applicants prepare, EDA has developed fact sheets detailing applicant eligibility requirements, geography, and more.

Click here for the Tech Hub Fact Sheet.

A successful proposal demonstrates the region’s capabilities and commitment to its leading technological strengths, as well as the Tech Hubs investment potential that will enable the region to become a global leader in key technology areas within 10 years.

Our fact sheet provides answers to frequently asked questions about the Tech Hubs program, including:

How are the funds distributed?

When can I apply?

Who is eligible to apply?

How will applicants engage with underserved and underrepresented communities and populations?

More information about the Tech Hubs NOFO release coming soon. We encourage you to notify your network and interested stakeholders to keep checking eda.gov/TechHubs for updates and other useful information.

