Open Commerce Platforms Challenge Big Tech





Silicon Valley is likely to be the most mentioned when it comes to technology breakthroughs thanks to industry giants such as Apple, Google and PayPal, as well as a long list of other tech giants based in Northern California’s innovation hubs. . But it’s worth remembering that major digital developments can also happen elsewhere, a prime example being his M-PESA, developed in 2007 by Kenyan mobile his network operator Safaricom. is. Today, he serves over 51 million customers in multiple countries. M-PESA has put mobile money on the map, but the digitization of how goods are bought and sold is only just beginning. Open commerce platform providers are connecting sellers with brands, distributors and consumers to fundamentally improve the operations of the supply chain.

Across Africa, Latin America and Asia, billions of customers rely on hundreds of millions of small retailers to sustain their supply of food, beverages and other vital mass consumer goods such as automotive supplies. . In many cases, these commodities are traded non-digitally, with cash remaining king.

The reluctance to use the traditional banking system is due to delays in depositing cash into customer accounts. This is because you may have to wait in line for hours to deposit funds in the first place. In short, a high degree of entrepreneurship was required for small retailers to be profitable. Buying and selling inefficiencies also mean that open commerce platform solutions can quite possibly make a big difference to your bottom line.

Solve supply chain problems

Lack of data can have a domino effect throughout the supply chain. Unpredictable production volumes can make distribution difficult to manage and retailers may run out of products to offer to their customers. It’s not ideal to have a store that is overstocked with items that shoppers don’t want and understocked with items that are in demand. But digitally connected markets can change that. And the good news for regions underserved by traditional financial services is that they don’t have to build systems on top of traditional banking networks. That’s it.

Also in this wave of innovation is the emergence of feature-rich yet affordable smartphones. Going back to his M-PESA example, which operates in Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mozambique and Egypt, more than 25% of all users have smartphone access. Moreover, according to Vodafone statistics, that number is increasing by 10% each year.

Communication infrastructure is also changing, becoming smaller, lighter, more efficient, and in some cases self-powered. These developments have helped us improve our wireless network coverage and bring our open commerce platform services to more users, more time.

So what is an open commerce platform and what can a digitally connected marketplace do? , retailers can view details such as customer order value, last order date, order frequency, favorite purchases, and whether a customer has made a purchase. Engaged in recent sales promotions.

Inventory management for smartphones

This knowledge of buying patterns and behaviors can help you manage your inventory smoothly and ensure that your shelves are stocked with the right amount of products. The smartphone app also features an eWallet that can be loaded via widely available Airtime Top-Ups that convert cash into digital credit. Justin Floyd, his CEO of RedCloud, told TechHQ: Funds are instantly cleared and users can start trading immediately.

Digitally connected marketplaces will make reconciling payments routine and save retailers administrative time. RedCloud also works with brands and distributors. Businesses can load inventory into the system and use data insights to improve operations. For example, visibility into product consumption allows food and beverage manufacturers to plan production, thereby fulfilling more contracts and being less likely to turn down orders from distributors.

Research shows that digitization can reduce selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs by 70% and increase sales by 25%. And Floyd recognizes that a compelling business case is attracting other open commerce platform solutions to the market. We are competing hard with Big Tech, he points out. And those companies will fight hard to keep what they have.

But RedClouds’ low take rate of around 1.5% (actual figures vary depending on brands paying to have inventory on open commerce platforms) shows the company’s dominance over payment giants. . Mainstream providers typically charge much higher rates, making the service unattractive to smaller retailers with thin margins.

Entrepreneurship experience

Having spent his entire career building companies, Floyd sympathizes with the struggles of small business owners who often face multiple hurdles when starting a business. For example, opening a company bank account requires a transaction history, which is difficult to generate if you don’t have a bank account to deposit and withdraw money in the first place.

Fortunately, open commerce platforms are helping businesses overcome these obstacles with just their smartphones. And not just in the giant tech hub of Silicon Valley, but all over the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techhq.com/2023/04/open-commerce-platform-takes-on-big-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related