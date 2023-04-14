Is the US in a space race against China?





Svetla Ben-Itzhak, Aviation University

Headlines declaring the rise of a new space race between the United States and China have become commonplace in news reports following many exciting launches in recent years. , points to evidence of a new situation in which China is in direct competition with the United States for hegemony.

This idea of ​​a space race between China and the United States sounds compelling given the broader narrative of China’s rise, but how accurate is it? The study aims to quantify the power and capabilities of different nations in space. Looking at different capacities, the data paints a much more complex picture than the tough space race between the US and China. It looks like one nation, the United States, still dominates the primary space capability, and this lead is further amplified by a strong network of partners.

A clear leader makes a boring race

To call the current situation a race means that the US and China have roughly equal capabilities in space. But in some key areas, the United States is far ahead of not only China, but all other space powers combined.

Start with spending: The US space budget for 2021 was approximately US$59.8 billion. China has invested heavily in space and rocket technology over the past decade, doubling its spending in the last five years. But his estimated budget for 2021 is $16.18 billion, still less than a third of the US budget.

The United States also has a large lead in the number of satellites in operation. There are currently a total of 5,465 operational satellites in orbit around the Earth. The US operates her 3,433 units, or 63% of them. By contrast, China is 541.

Similarly, the US has a more active spaceport than China. With seven of her launch sites at home and abroad, and at least 13 additional spaceports in development, the United States has more options for launching payloads into various orbits. In contrast, China has only four operating spaceports, plus two of her planned spaceports, all within its own territory.

Nuanced Parity

The United States may have a distinct advantage over China in many areas of space, but in some respects the differences between the two countries are more nuanced.

For example, in 2021 China will attempt 55 orbital launches, four more than the United States’ 51. Although the total numbers may be similar, the rockets orbited very different payloads. The majority of the 84% of China’s launches carried government or military payloads primarily intended for electronic intelligence and optical imaging. In the US, on the other hand, 61% of launches were for non-military, academic or commercial purposes, primarily for Earth observation or communications.

The space station is another area with important differences hidden beneath the surface. Since the 1990s, the United States has cooperated with 14 countries, including Russia, to operate the International Space Station. The ISS is huge with 16 modules and has driven technological and scientific breakthroughs. However, the ISS is now celebrating its 24th anniversary, and participating nations plan to decommission it in 2030.

China’s Tiangong space station is the new kid on the block. Construction was only completed in late 2022, with only three modules, much smaller. It remains the sole operator of the station.

China is undoubtedly expanding its space capabilities, and in a report released in August 2022, the Pentagon predicted that China could surpass U.S. space capabilities as early as 2045. Funds for space.

Allies as Power Multipliers

The major difference between the United States and China is the content and number of international cooperation.

For decades, NASA has had fruitful international and commercial partnerships in everything from the development of specific space technologies to human spaceflight. The US government also has 169 space data sharing agreements with 33 state and intergovernmental organizations, 129 commercial partners, and 7 academic institutions.

China also has space-supporting allies, particularly Russia, and members of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization, including Iran, Pakistan, Thailand, and Turkey. But China has fewer allies and far less developed space capabilities.

Efforts to return to the surface of the moon nicely highlight this difference in allied support and synergy. Both the United States and China have plans to send humans to the moon and build lunar bases in the near future. These competing lunar objectives, often cited as evidence of a space race, are very different in terms of partnership and scope.

In 2019, Russia and China agreed to jointly go to the moon by 2028. Russia is providing the Luna lander and Oryol manned spacecraft, and China is improving its robotic spacecraft Change. Their future International Lunar Research Station is open to all stakeholders and international partners, but so far no other country is committed to the China-Russia effort.

In contrast, since 2020, 24 countries have joined the US-led Artemis Accords. This international agreement outlines shared principles of cooperation for future space activities, and through the Artemis program, will bring people back to the moon by 2025 and establish a lunar base and lunar space station soon thereafter. specifically aim to do so.

In addition to broad international participation, the Artemis program has contracted a staggering number of private companies to develop technologies ranging from lunar landers to methods of building the moon and more.

China isn’t the only game in town

China may appear to be the US’ main competitor in space, but other countries have space capabilities and ambitions that match China’s.

India is spending billions of dollars on space and plans to return to the moon in the near future, possibly with Japan. South Korea, Israel, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Germany and the European Union are also planning their own lunar missions. Japan has developed impressive technological space capabilities, including rendezvous proximity technology that sends spacecraft to asteroids and brings samples back to Earth. It matches and even surpasses Chinese technology.

The space race used to be about who could reach the stars first and make it home. Today, the goal has shifted to surviving and even thriving in the harsh environment of space. I believe not. China is doing the same, but on a smaller scale. What emerges is not race, but a complex system of America as a leader working closely with an extensive network of partners.

Svetla Ben-Itzhak, Assistant Professor of Space and International Relations, Aeronautical University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

