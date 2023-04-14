Google is testing two very useful features in its Messages app





Read receipts are a useful messaging tool because they allow the sender of a message to know whether the message was delivered to the recipient and, more importantly, whether the message was read by the recipient. Earlier this year, Google introduced icons to replace “delivered” and “read”. These icons appear below messages that have been delivered and read. Android users should note that the read receipt icon will only appear on her RCS-to-RCS messages. That means both parties must be using his Google Messages app. When a message is sent, the sender will see a single check mark in a small circle. that. When the message is delivered, you’ll see him two circles with one checkmark next to him. When the recipient reads the message, the two circles are filled in and a white check mark appears on a black background. And now, these icons have been added elsewhere within the Google Messages app.

Google is moving read receipts to the conversation list and adding the number of unread messages for each conversation. Image credit 9to5Google

As pointed out by 9to5Google, a read receipt icon has been added to the conversation list in Google Messages. This lets you know at a glance whether a message you just sent has been received or has been read without opening the message. And, as they say in their late-night TV infomercial, “Wait, there’s more!” Google is also adding an accurate read count icon to the conversation list to the right of each list. Icons contain the number of unread messages in a particular conversation. These updates are now open to Google Messages beta testers. If you’re using a carrier-branded Android Messages app, we recommend switching to Google Messages as it takes advantage of Rich Communication Services (RCS). Like Apple’s iMessage platform, RCS-to-RCS chat features the ability to send long, high-resolution images, input indicators, read receipts, and end-to-end encryption. If you don’t have the app installed, you can tap this link to install it.

