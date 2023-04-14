Google Offers Limited Access to Medical LLMs





Google announced that the technology giant’s medical large-scale language model, Med-PaLM 2, will be available on select Google Cloud sites in the coming weeks for feedback sharing, use case research, and limited testing. announced that it will be available to customers.

Med-PaLM 2 is a generative AI technology that uses Google’s LLM to answer medical questions.

Med-PaLM 2 scored at the “expert” candidate level with over 85% accuracy when tested on US medical licensing exam format questions. It also received a passing score on the MedMCQA dataset, a multiple-choice dataset designed to match real-world medical admissions questions.

The technology company also announced a new AI-enabled Claims Acceleration Suite, created to assist in the health insurance pre-approval and claims processing process.

This suite transforms unstructured data (datasets that are not organized in a predefined way) into structured data (datasets that are highly organized and easily decipherable).

“We are committed to realizing the potential of this technology in healthcare. The outlook is exciting, humble and inspiring for all of us,” said Global Director of Healthcare Strategy and Solutions at Google Cloud. Aashima Gupta and Amy Waldron, Global Director of Health Plan Strategies and Solutions at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

the bigger trend

Other large technology companies and start-ups are considering using large-scale language models for healthcare. Last month, Microsoft’s Nuance Communications unveiled a new clinical documentation tool that uses the latest version of OpenAI’s model, GPT-4.

Microsoft recently announced a preview of new templates for Azure Health Bot, a tool that allows healthcare organizations to create their own chatbots. A new template allows healthcare organizations to try out the Azure OpenAI service integration to provide and test fallback answers when the bot doesn’t know how to respond.

Another company in the generative AI space includes Suki, which recently announced the Suki Assistant Gen 2, which can automatically generate notes by listening to patient-clinician conversations.

Doximity also offers an AI-powered chatbot tool called DocsGPT. This allows physicians to test and explore AI-powered product development. This platform was developed using his ChatGPT from OpenAI.

Ty Vachon will provide more details in the HIMSS23 session “ML and AI Forum: 2023 AI in Healthcare: The Good, The Bad and The Hopeful”. It is scheduled for Monday, April 17 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm CT in Room S100 B, South Building 1st Floor.

