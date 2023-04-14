Google opens doors for Android Auto smart home app





An IoT grid of expanded/simple icons looks great when integrated into Google’s multi-panel home screen layout.

Google

A new app category has been added to Android Auto. Google announced that Internet of Things apps for cars (or smart home apps) are now supported in the Play Store. Developers will now be able to create smart home apps, which will be available on car screens after Google’s enhanced car safety checks. This was in early access for a while, but now this feature is generally available.

As usual, the Android for Cars app program covers two different platforms: Android Auto and Android Automotive OS. Redundant branding means people will always confuse these, but Android Auto is an app that runs on your phone. Much like Apple’s CarPlay, you plug your phone into your car’s dashboard (or connect it wirelessly) and the phone’s software takes over your car’s in-dash display and uses it like an external monitor. Instead of your car’s built-in infotainment system, you’ll see a UI created by Google and a compatible Android Auto app installed on your phone.

Android Automotive OS (AAOS), on the other hand, is an automotive infotainment system. Google makes deals with automakers to run Android instead of underlying Linux and car systems like QNX. This includes killer apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant. Your car becomes a computer running Android and can never be removed. Today, new cars from Polestar/Volvo, GM, and soon Honda and Ford run the Android Automotive OS. AAOS and Android Auto are completely different platforms, but support most of the same third-party apps. Android Auto installs apps from your phone’s Play Store, while AAOS uses your car’s built-in Play Store to install apps directly to your car’s storage.

Designing an automotive app is a complex and expensive process as everything is subject to safety regulations by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and similar regulatory bodies around the world. The rules of the car app are very detailed. NHTSA’s Human Factors Design Guidance for Driver-Vehicle Interfaces is a 260-page document that regulates everything from the size of text and icons to the time it takes to perform certain tasks. You must follow not only the NHTSA guidelines, but also the guidelines of the other 45 countries where Android Auto apps are made available. , is a major barrier to entry.

Not all car apps are on both platforms. Android Auto (phone app) does not have a video app and Android Automotive OS (pre-installed in the car) does not support the Messages app.

Google

Google’s solution to global safety compliance is to not allow developers to do much with “design” and limit automotive app development to more limited “app templates”. These are rigorous designs created by Google and vetted with global regulatory bodies, allowing app developers to incorporate colors, icons, and data into pre-made designs. That’s why all media apps in Android Auto and Android Automotive use the same basic media player design. A company like Spotify could paint its design green and black, pipe in automatic streams and album artwork, and let you choose what one or two option buttons do. . that’s it. Pandora’s media app is blue and plays different music, but otherwise looks exactly the same.

The rigid app template design means that the car app is limited to only certain types of apps, such as “Media”, “Messages”, “Navigation”, “POINT OF Interest”, “Video”, and Currently there are six types of “Internet”. of things. According to Google’s new table, the messaging app is inexplicably not yet available on the Android Automotive OS, and the new “Videos” app (now with his YouTube app in the car) doesn’t work with Android Auto. Play Store app developers cannot create car apps unless they fall into one of these categories. Browser company Vivaldi has struck a deal to distribute the browser on Polestar’s AAOS, but that doesn’t stop it from using alternative methods of app distribution. doesn’t work.

