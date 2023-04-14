New US Signal CEO Leads IT Company to Next Stage of Growth





Daniel Watts has grown from one of the most entry-level positions available in the telecommunications industry in the late 1990s to now leading a multi-state IT solution provider, data center operator and fiber network owner. .

Watts was recently named CEO of Grand Rapids-based US Signal Co. LLC, which operates a 9,500-mile fiber network and eight data centers in nine states in the upper Midwest.

He succeeds former owner, chairman and CEO Richard Postma, who left the company in February after US Signal was acquired by global investment manager Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

Founded in 2001, US Signal provides network, data center, connectivity and cloud services to enterprise customers and national carriers.

Watts joined US Signal after holding various leadership and operational roles at telecommunications companies such as Segra, TSAChoice Inc., and Windstream.

He recently shared his 20 years of experience in telecommunications, why Grand Rapids is positioned as the tech hub of the Midwest, and how he plans to lead US Signals’ next phase of growth under new ownership. I spoke with Business Journal about

How did you get into the telecommunications industry?

I entered the industry in 1999 when I retired from the military. I graduated from high school and joined the military, where he was an air traffic controller for five years. When I went outside, I met a gentleman who was working for a telecommunications company at the time. I was trying to decide what my next step in life would be, and I took this opportunity to meet people from the industry. I owe her a lot because she gave me a chance when I was an inexperienced young kid. She hired me for the most entry-level position she could get in our space, either Call Center Her Analyst or Call Center Technician. So in 1999 she started working in the Network Operations Center for a company called US Select and has been in the industry ever since.

What appealed to you about this new role at US Signal?

Not only did Id hear a lot about the team, the way they interacted with their customers, and all these things that are customer-focused, but I was really drawn to the innovation that US Signal was able to demonstrate through our cloud services. rice field. , data centers, and a fiber footprint that spans multiple states. I love the way the company looks, the rich history, the great team they have in place, and the way they focus on their customers. I also really like the unique position that US Signal has in the market from a very innovative point of view. A combination of the cloud side of the business and the fiber footprint.

What are your company’s priorities as CEO?

What we want to do is keep growing. We currently offer a multi-state footprint and hope to continue growing across the growing US. I look forward to adding to the team and continuing to evolve a highly innovative set of products that resonate with the many customers and partners we serve. I think it’s about making sure you have a good strategic vision. Our goal is to serve our teammates, remove hurdles, and do everything we can to ensure we provide our customers with superior service and support, and innovative technology.

What are the trends and related issues your customers are grappling with today in the ever-evolving technology landscape?

In today’s world, cloud is a bit of a loose term, but many organizations are trying to decide where to put the cloud or applications that drive their business. Do they want to put them in the cloud? Or do they want to put them in public clouds? Today, most customers have their workloads distributed across multiple clouds. doing. Much of it is caused by the fact that not everyone works in the same building today. Some are at home, some at the office. You need to redesign and rethink how you distribute your workload, make it accessible to your employees, and make it consistently available to all employees regardless of their location. I think it’s uniquely positioned to help companies solve that problem.

What are your thoughts on Grand Rapids’ potential to become a tech hub?

I’m a new guy in town, but Grand Rapids reminds me of where I came from. I’m from an area in North Carolina that’s starting to emerge as a tech hub. There are several pockets where the tech scene is emerging, such as Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, and even Asheville, North Carolina. Greenville, South Carolina is no different. Grand Rapids is a reminder of that. I think the ability to attract talent to the city, like this young talent and those looking to contemplate a career transition, would be a great opportunity to turn[Grand Rapids]into a tech hub. We’ll learn more about that in the coming weeks, but seeing it in pockets across the country, Grand Rapids is a great place, with the right climate and opportunity and excitement to make it happen. And we want US Signal to be a big part of the city’s innovation.

What would you say is the most rewarding aspect of working in the telecommunications industry?

For me, given what we do every day, we provide an essential service that can have a huge impact. How telemedicine works, how we all engage and work with each other, and how we communicate with our families all depend on the technology we provide. From that point of view, I am proud that I was able to build and continue my career in a field where I can give back to people and communities.

