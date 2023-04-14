5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





Cleantech startup Cemvita has set up a pilot plant in its hometown of Houston to develop technology that turns carbon emissions into feedstocks such as fertilizers, plastics, methane and fuels.

The opening of the pilot plant marks the debut as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Cemvitas eCO2 business. The term eCO2 refers to a method of measuring equivalent carbon dioxide, or a combination of carbon dioxide and a greenhouse gas such as methane.

With a capacity of over 14,000 gallons, the plant produces eCO2 oil, an alternative to soybean oil. The company has already shipped samples of his eCO2 products to customers including renewable fuel companies and plastic manufacturers.

Cembita said the biofuel industry is facing feedstock shortages and price volatility. According to the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program, biofuel feedstocks produce starches and sugars that can be converted to produce ethanol, but those that produce oil that can be used to produce biodiesel. There is also

Traditional biofuels, such as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels, rely on oils from crops such as soybeans and corn, as well as recycled vegetable oils, Cembita said. As demand for petroleum-free alternatives grew, raw materials became scarce and had to compete with the food market. Soybean, sugar and corn crops use vast tracts of land and raw materials hinder the sustainability of the process.He has to refine two factors significantly.

In contrast, eCO2 plants like Cemvitas can supply feedstock production with minimal land and power requirements and do not rely on hydrogen or solar, the company says. Additionally, the output of the eCO2 plant is designed to be carbon negative, not just carbon neutral.

The Cemvitas eCO2 biomanufacturing platform uses genetically engineered microorganisms that absorb and convert carbon dioxide into raw materials and finished products.

The energy transition will require an entirely new and cost-effective approach for heavy industry, said Cembita Chief Operating Officer Charlie Nelson in a news release. This next-generation pilot his plant was built in response to strong requests from partners who are actively seeking sustainable solutions to raw material shortages.

The team of brothers Mozi and Tara Karimi founded Cemvita in 2017.

Investors in Cemvita include Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, the investment arm of Houston-based Occidental Petroleum, as well as BHP Group, Mitsubishi and United Airlines Ventures.

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and United Airlines Ventures fund Cemvitas’ work on sustainable jet fuel. United Airlines has a hub at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

