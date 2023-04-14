Interview with Prime Minister May: A Legacy of Innovation





To the UC Davis community:

Since childhood, I have been fascinated by the power of innovation. Building his LEGO bricks and erecting his Erector sets, he laid the foundation for a career in engineering first and now as a tutor in higher education trying to create a better tomorrow.

Innovation is always at the heart of our mission. Our campus was founded to advance agriculture and provide hands-on training to a new generation of change-makers.

From our humble roots as a university firm, UC Davis has grown into a world-renowned innovation powerhouse. We contributed to the development of the first electric car. We paved the way for staples such as baby carrots and Chardonnay grapes.Invented at the University of California, Davis, the mechanical tomato harvester revolutionized the industry so that ketchup could maintain a plentiful supply. Did. These are just a few of the decades of UC Davis discoveries.

Our leadership and determination to create positive change is still alive and well. Last month, the University of California, Davis hosted the National Competitiveness Council Summit, bringing together leaders from higher education, research and the workforce to discuss the future of location-based innovation.

In the meantime, we recorded a special edition of the face-to-face with Prime Minister May. My guests were Deborah L. Winth Smith, Chairman and CEO of the Council on Competitiveness, and Jed He Corco, Under Secretary for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce. make them successful.

In particular, innovation does not mean that you have to be an entrepreneur or a scientist to make a significant contribution.

A lot of innovation is about translating ideas into markets and society, Kolko said in our discussion. And that job really needs people who are visually gifted, who have a command of the language, and who can translate. So being the person who can translate what scientists are doing to lawyers negotiating deals is a very important role in innovation.

hands-on experience

At UC Davis, working hands-on with diverse teams prepared students to lead the future of innovation. We are pleased to announce that the Diane Bryant Engineering Student Design Center (Grand Opening) provides space and tools for state-of-the-art prototyping, manufacturing, and manufacturing.

Many UC Davis students are passionate about innovation. Students like Julia Mouat, who has a Ph.D. She won the UC Davis Grad Slam competition for a presentation highlighting the link between smoking in pregnant women and increased risk of autism in her grandchildren.

Or UC Davis, who participated in two national innovation challenges to create biodegradable face masks and reduce waste from landfills as part of the Design Department’s Biodesign Theory and Practice course. The GREEN-95 team, a group of design students.

And will we one day be able to travel from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes? will be exhibiting their work.

I encourage all students to embrace their innovative spirit. The Undergraduate Research Center and the Mike and Lenny Child Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship have many resources and opportunities for students to undertake practical research.

About half of our undergraduate students participate in practical research and design projects under the guidance of professors. This level of student participation and faculty support far surpasses that of most other universities where student research is primarily limited to graduate degree-seeking students.

Hands-on experience in such research is very important. Help students identify their interests and aptitudes. And it gives them an experience that is valued by employers and graduate schools.

perfect mix

Innovation takes root when you find the perfect combination of people, places and ideas. For example, in January UC Davis Health announced WellCent. WellCent is the first startup to launch from the company’s innovation incubator and is also a partner of Aggie Square. WellCent is transforming home care through digital health technology.

This kind of partnership is what Aggie Square is all about. It’s a way to drive economic development and build more resilient communities.

By the way, Aggie Square hits a big milestone on May 4th, when it will hold the topping out ceremony for the first two buildings, marking the final structural beams for the frame. My engineers appreciate the tremendous work and vision it took to get to this point. Furthermore, I look forward to continuing to thrive the purpose of Aggie Squares by leveraging our greatest strengths of academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The future is bright for UC Davis. Open the doors of campus to families on this Picnic Day and introduce them to the wonders of science and the arts. Future innovators, and hopefully those who know Aggies, will be inspired by us.

I look forward to spotlighting students in future editions of Check-in with President May. I know students with particularly inspiring stories who embody the values ​​of UC Davis. Let us know here.

Sincerely,

President Gary S. May

