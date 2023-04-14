Instagram Reels adds a series of creator-focused updates, including a dedicated ‘Trending’ section





As governments around the world express growing concerns about TikTok, its rival Instagram Reels is getting a series of updates for creators. Meta today announced that it will be adding destinations dedicated to Reel trending audio and hashtags, expanding Reel Gifting to more countries, enhancing reel editing tools, adding new metrics and more. bottom.

With this latest update, creators will now be able to see the top trending songs on reels. See how many times the audio has been used and tap to use it yourself or save the audio to use later. Creators can also check Reel’s top trending her topics and hashtags. To access new destinations dedicated to trending content, Creators can navigate to her Professional Dashboard and[今日のリール トレンドを確認する]You have to select an option. From there, you’ll be taken to the “Reels Trends” page where you can find trending audios and hashtags.

The purpose of the new dedicated section, according to the company, is to help creators learn more about what’s popular right now in order to better communicate their content and stay on top of trends.

Instagram will also be opening gift monetization features to creators in more countries in the coming weeks. This feature is rolling out in Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand, and the UK. Gifts, which first began testing last year, allows fans to offer direct financial support to their favorite creators in the form of themed virtual gifts. Gifts are purchased on the Instagram app using the cryptocurrency starsands and can cost anywhere from as little as 10 stars to hundreds of stars.

Additionally, the social network is adding a new feature that shows creators to whom fans have sent gifts.When a creator taps the new heart icon next to a supporter, users can see the gift the creator has seen and recognized. you will receive a notification.

With the new update, the app brings together video clips, audio, stickers and text under an integrated editing screen so creators can easily edit their reels on Instagram. According to the company, this change will make it easier for creators to adjust parts of the reels for the right moment in a more visual way. Instagram will be introducing additional tools designed to make it easier for creators to edit reels.

Creators will also be able to access new reel insights to better understand how their content is performing. First, Instagram is adding a new “Total Time Watched” metric that captures the total amount of time a reel was played, including the time spent playing it. Second, creators will have access to a new “Average Play Time” metric that captures the average time spent playing a reel, calculated by dividing play time by total plays.

“For example, if your average watch time is 17 seconds, everyone who watched your Reel has an average watch time of 17 seconds,” Instagram explains in a blog post. “This will give us a better understanding of where people are engaging or where we need to create strong hooks to keep our viewers on board longer.”

Another new feature gives creators more insight into how their reels contribute to their growth. Creators will now receive notifications when someone starts following them directly from their reels.

The new update has been banned on government devices in many countries around the world, making it logical for Meta to try to capitalize on the increased scrutiny surrounding TikTok, which is currently facing a potential ban in the US. It is done when Given these circumstances, it should come as no surprise that Instagram is beefing up its rival products and making them more appealing to creators.

