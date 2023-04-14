Introducing AIMS 3.0 – Innovative Solution for Healthcare Environments by Lumenix





OTTAWA, Ontario, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lumenix, a trusted industry provider of hardware, software, sensors and AI technology, delivers patient-centric, clinically validated, artificially intelligent surveillance systems to , driving innovation in the field of healthcare technology. (the purpose). Lumenix will be presenting and demonstrating this technology at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition (HIMSS 2023), April 17-21 in Chicago.

Clinically validated by the Canadian federal government and led by a team of leading international experts, AIMS is a cutting-edge, multi-functional AI platform technology that predicts and prevents adverse events in healthcare before they occur. It was originally developed to prevent the spread of nosocomial infections (HAIs) caused by improper hand hygiene. AIMS is revolutionizing the medical industry with a networked system of 3D spatial sensors and predictive AI. Improve care delivery by helping healthcare professionals achieve higher patient satisfaction, identify operational efficiencies, and use data not otherwise available to generate valuable insights. increase.

“Lumenix is ​​proud to be at the forefront of this revolutionary movement and looks forward to seeing AIMS 3.0 positively impact the lives of patients and practitioners around the world. by seamlessly integrating into the clinical workflow, said Scott Delaney, CEO and Chairman of Lumenix.

AIMS, originally developed by a multidisciplinary team of leading engineers and clinicians at Boston Children’s Hospital, one of America’s top children’s hospitals, was acquired by Lumenix in 2020 and will become Canada’s largest hospital in 2021. A clinical trial was completed at the Ottawa Hospital, a research and teaching hospital. A global team of experts has collaborated on his AIMS technology to meet the needs of medical institutions. AIMS is a purpose-built, autonomous enterprise solution that empowers medical professionals to create safer, more efficient clinical environments. The ideal solution for busy healthcare environments and tight budgets. Lumenix leverages next-generation technology to solve healthcare challenges in a post-pandemic world.

Due to the research and innovation underlying this technology, AIMS has undergone a highly successful clinical trial with a KPI of 93% achieved at an Ottawa hospital. AIMS has demonstrated sharp accuracy that has helped solve some of healthcare’s most persistent data, quality, and safety problems, such as hand hygiene performance.

“The AIMS platform’s enterprise solutions enable patient safety by design. Continuous and comprehensive monitoring of patients and the environment is central to enabling caregivers to anticipate, identify and respond to risks. It is the foundation for ensuring patient and staff safety and, in turn, patient-centered care,” said Alan Forster, EVP and Chief Innovation and Quality Officer at Ottawa Hospital.

Built from the ground up with anonymity in mind, this ceiling-mounted device provides an easy-to-install platform solution that leverages deep learning models to analyze complex clinical environments and nuanced human behavior, Deliver unbiased and trusted data that powers and contributes to management decisions. into a learning health system. AIMS contributes seamlessly to the healthcare landscape with easy-to-use dashboards that provide real-time data, insights, and reports.

Lumenix will be demonstrating AIMS 3.0 platform technology at HIMSS 2023, Booth 6609, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, April 17-21.

The AIMS platform technology is currently being deployed in Canada and the United States and is commercially available for hospitals and healthcare organizations. For more information on AIMS, please visit www.aimsplatform.io or contact Lumenix. [email protected].

About Lumenics:

Lumenix is ​​a leading provider of hardware, software, sensors and artificial intelligence, currently serving and trusted by thousands of clients in the North American healthcare, commercial, residential, industrial and retail sectors . Lumenix is ​​committed to the vision of delivering continuous value creation and improved safety for partners and clients through the application of proprietary artificial intelligence, robotics engineering, interconnectivity, and clean technology.

