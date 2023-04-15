Google Messages lets you see read receipts without opening the conversation





New indicator added to list view

If you’re one of those people who takes forever to reply to messages, it’s always a good idea to enable read receipts on every messaging platform you use, just to be transparent with your friends and colleagues. Good idea. Many of the top messaging apps like Signal and Facebook Messenger have this feature so you can know when your contacts read your messages or when they read your messages. Google Messages has had this feature since the beginning of RCS, but now has a new read receipt icon at the bottom of each chat bubble. Now the app adds these delivery status indicators to its conversation list. So you don’t have to open the message to see if it was seen.

CONTINUE WITH ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO CONTENT ON DAYSCROLL

Messages in the conversation pane now display read receipts to the left of the message. A pair of check marks appear in a circle when the message has been sent to the recipient. If the message has been read, these icons change to a black circle with a check mark inside.

Latest changes is useful because it allows users to see unread and read messages. The downside, though, is that it makes the conversation list more cluttered, especially with his two checkmarks adding messages next to the “You:” label.

In addition to more visible read receipts, Messages appears to be testing new counters for unread messages in your inbox, according to 9to5Google. indicates how many messages there are. This replaces the dot next to the timestamp. This does not indicate the number of messages waiting to be displayed.

These adjustments are currently only available in Beta Channel. Either change would be a nifty addition to the message. Especially if you want to break the habit of reading the text and then closing the message her window without responding. In general, read receipts are a great reminder not to open a message unless you’re sure you’ll be able to reply to it immediately. Considering I read the receipt, as soon as I open the keyboard, I no longer have to type with my fingers.

Thanks: Nick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-messages-read-receipts-in-chat-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related