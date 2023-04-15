Hochul Governor Announces $6.5 Million to Support New Insurance Policies and Products for Climate Technology Solutions





Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that it has awarded $6.5 million based on insurance innovation for the Climate Technology Solutions program to support new insurance policies and products that accelerate consumer adoption of clean technology across New York State. Announced. Her nonprofit, InnSure, was selected to develop grants that promote risk management and growth in the insurance market. This will transform business support and consumer confidence in a range of climate-friendly technology products. The announcement supports the adoption of new technologies to meet the state’s nationally leading Climate Leadership and Community Conservation Act goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

“Removing barriers to innovative climate technologies that reduce carbon emissions is an important part of achieving New York’s ambitious climate goals,” said Gov. “By supporting new insurance policies for New Yorkers who buy cutting-edge climate-friendly products, we are providing protection and peace of mind to both consumers and businesses, and helping our state lead climate innovation. It can help ensure that we continue to do so.”

InnSure will work with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to jointly develop a program to competitively reward insurance innovators for research and development of new insurance policies and products. The funds awarded will help improve access to data, revolutionize insurance coverage for climate technology companies and consumers, and keep the insurance sector in step with new technologies. This program is supported through NYSERDA’s Novel Business Model and Offering initiative. This initiative promotes new business models, commercial service or product offerings, and tools that enable scaling of climate solutions through increased customer acquisition or capital flow.

Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Department of Energy Research and Development, said: New York State is committed to growing a strong approach to innovation ecosystems with the right tools in place to help companies de-risk producing goods through new technologies. ”

Charlie Sidoti, Executive Director of InnSure, said, “With the support of NYSERDA, we are pleased to further InnSure’s mission to foster a bolder response by the insurance industry to climate change.”

State Senator Neil Breslin said: To meet the goals of the state’s nationally-led Climate Leadership and Community Conservation Act. ”

Rep. Didi Barrett said: Adopting Clean Technologies. Congratulations to InnSure for its visionary leadership in being selected to partner with the state to distribute this important funding.

Today’s announcement builds on New York State’s investments in research, development and commercialization to innovators accelerating the low-emission and carbon-sequestration technologies needed to meet the state’s goal of carbon neutrality across the economy. and supporting companies. NYSERDA’s Innovation Program has deployed $800 million over 10 years in direct investment through grants and commercial support. More than $680 million in private investment and more than $200 million in project finance capital have been generated, resulting in more than 450 innovative clean projects as a result of NYSERDA’s investments in technology and business development, including LED lighting systems, home appliances and more. Energy products have been commercialized. Longer-lasting batteries, more efficient heating and cooling systems.

Funding for this initiative will come through the state’s 10-year, $6 billion clean energy fund. For more information on this funding, please visit the New York State Department of Energy Research and Development website.

New York state’s national climate plan

New York state’s national leading climate agenda will create jobs that sustain families, continue to promote a green economy in all sectors, and secure at least 35% of clean economy benefits (40% target), We want an orderly and just transition. Energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Led by the nation’s most aggressive climate change and clean energy initiatives, New York is on track to achieve her zero-emission power sector by 2040. This includes generating 70% renewable energy by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality across the economy by the mid-20th century. The cornerstones of this transition include more than $35 billion in 120 large renewable and transmission projects statewide, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, and $1.8 billion to scale solar power. $1.8 billion in commitments to the $, Clean Transportation Initiative, and NY Green Bank. These and other investments will create more than 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector in 2021, and his 2,100% growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. This includes requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. The partnership continues to advance New York’s climate action with nearly 400 registered and 100 certified climate smart communities, nearly 500 clean energy communities, and the state’s largest community. Air monitoring initiatives in 10 disadvantaged communities statewide will target air pollution interventions and help combat climate change.

