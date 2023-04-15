Boost productivity with ChatGPT-based app Shortcuts app





ChatGPT, an AI chatbot based on GPT-3.5 architecture, has broken records by achieving the fastest growing user base with over 25 million daily users according to the latest data. Despite being extremely popular, ChatGPT does not have an official app and users can only access it through his OpenAI website. However, the app stores are full of unofficial apps, not all of which are trustworthy.

To maximize your productivity, we’ve compiled a list of the easiest ways to access ChatGPT on your smartphone.

Hey GPT

A recently released tool, Hey GPT, has become one of the most efficient ways to interact with ChatGPT on iPhone and iPad. It acts as a shortcut to replace Siri with ChatGPT, allowing users to describe tasks such as composing emails, suggesting recipes, and explaining complex topics using simple prompts of just a few words. What sets Hey GPT apart from other ChatGPT tools is that it responds with Siri’s voice, providing a familiar and seamless experience. While not as fast as Apple’s voice assistant, Hey GPT can perform a wider range of tasks.

To enable Hey GPT, you need to install the extension link, enter your OpenAI API key, and add a shortcut to your home screen. Once setup is complete, Hey GPT is ready to use.

Buddy GPT

If you are a user, WhatsApp is probably the most frequently used app on your phone.To integrate ChatGPT into WhatsApp, visit this link. BuddyGPT is a service that allows ChatGPT for both Telegram and WhatsApp.

Clicking on the link will take you to the Chat interface of the Messages app. Select English as your language and start chatting with ChatGPT who looks like a friend on WhatsApp. However, before asking users to upgrade to the premium tier, be aware that BuddyGPT only offers him 15 free messages per month.

microsoft start

Microsoft Start is an all-in-one search app that offers multiple utilities and is powered by the new Bing AI based on GPT-4. This is the closest thing to the official ChatGPT app.

After downloading to your Android or Apple device, simply tap the Bing logo in the middle of the bottom toolbar to start chatting with GPT-4. You can choose from three conversation styles, Creative, Balanced and Precise, depending on your requirements. Additionally, Bing, unlike ChatGPT, has access to the internet, so it can provide up-to-date information about current events. This feature is a useful additional benefit for users.

SwiftKey

SwiftKey Keyboard is the most convenient way to access ChatGPT (GPT-4) on your smartphone as you can call your AI chatbot from any app. You can download it from both Play Store and App Store.

After downloading the app, open it and set SwiftKey as your default input method. Then launch any chat, note-taking, or email app and enable the keyboard. There is a Bing logo on the top right of the keyboard. Tap it to switch to chat mode and start talking to GPT-4.

According to Microsoft, the Bing AI integration in SwiftKey can be used “when everyone in a chat is joking and needs a witty pun, or is new to the area and wants to text a new friend. It also helps if you are suggesting good local restaurants..”

