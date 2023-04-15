Alcoholism at Work: What Employers Need to Know





Jessica Duas has decided to keep her secret.

In 2019, Dueas was a special education teacher at a middle school in Louisville, Kentucky, and was recently named Kentucky Teacher of the Year. She was respected by her colleagues for her work ethic and the connections she made with her students.

But Duas believed that her illustrious career would fall apart if the school found out she was struggling with alcoholism.

“I was a model employee, but I was terrified that people would find out I had a problem with alcohol. It was out of bounds.”

According to federal data, the United States has about the same number of adults dealing with alcoholism (also known as alcohol use disorder, or AUD) as residents of Texas. People with alcoholism experience myriad physical and mental health effects that can jeopardize their personal and professional lives.

Duas, who eventually quit his teaching job to enter rehab and has been sober since November 2020, said that personnel officials were not currently dealing with alcoholism or had previously struggled with alcoholism. He said there was a high possibility that there were employees who had

“If you have 10 employees, chances are one has an alcohol problem,” she said. “It is important for employers to be aware of the help and resources available and to make sure their employees understand.”

Alcoholism Hurts Workplace Productivity

Alcoholism is a serious brain disorder. For some people, the transition from controlled occasional drinking to chronic drinking is difficult to control and can lead to AUD, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

“This complex, chronic illness can lead to impaired decision-making, decreased productivity, and absenteeism,” said vice president of clinical outreach at mental health company Charlie Health in Bozeman, Mont. One Allison Walsh said.

Walsh spent nearly a decade as an executive at Advanced Recovery Systems, a behavioral therapy company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. During this time, she helped open several rehabilitation centers to treat her AUD.

“The effects of alcohol use disorders can be devastating and can affect not only individuals but entire workplaces,” Walsh added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that most of the social costs of heavy drinking are lost to workplace productivity (72% of total costs), medical costs (11%), and criminal justice costs, related to automobiles. due to other costs associated with Collisions and property damage.

Alcohol addiction and abuse can cause workplace problems such as:

Frequent tardiness Patterns of absenteeism, such as the day after payday Missed deadlines Lazy work or incomplete assignments Dramatic changes in mood or behavior Strained relationships with co-workers.

However, some people have AUD and still maintain high functioning at work. However, these individuals may experience severe complications over time, such as alcohol-related liver damage and pancreatitis, if the disorder is not treated.

Tips for supporting employees with AUD

William Stonehouse III, president and co-founder of Crawford Thomas Recruiting in Atlanta, said that when an employer learns that an employee is struggling with alcohol abuse, employers should handle the situation with “empathy and fairness.” said there was a need.

“Their Conversation [with the employee] “Alcohol abuse and addiction can be a lifelong struggle for many, so follow-up is important.”

Additional tips for organizations to help workers battling AUD include:

Make sure you have a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in place to provide resources and additional support. Be proactive and seek additional local and virtual resources if EAP does not provide sufficient support. Offers flexibility in working arrangements, including time off to accommodate. AUD. Provide alcohol-free options at group gatherings that include alcohol. Please don’t use words.

Dueas also recommended that HR managers occasionally send reminder emails to employees about available healthcare benefits and EAPs. HR managers, on the other hand, need to adjust to the workload and stress levels of their employees.

“High stress affects people with alcohol use disorders because alcohol consumption is normalized as a way of coping with stress,” said Duas. “When people start getting overwhelmed with more stuff on their plate, those who are coping with alcohol escapes are more likely to become more dependent on the substance, further exacerbating their disorderly use.

