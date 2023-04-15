Montana Lawmakers Vote To Ban TikTok Outright In State





Washington CNN —

Montana on Friday became the first U.S. state to pass a law banning TikTok on all personal devices, sending a bill to Gov. Banned stores from offering TikTok for download.

The law is the furthest step yet for state governments to restrict TikTok for perceived security concerns, and comes after some lawmakers called for a nationwide ban on TikTok. was enacted.

The Montana House of Representatives voted 54 to 43 to finally approve the bill known as SB419. If Gianforte signs the bill, it will come into force in January. But legislation could soon face significant legal challenges.

The law specifically lists TikTok as subject to the bill and outlines potential penalties of $10,000 per day for each violation. will be Individual users of TikTok, on the other hand, will not be penalized for accessing TikTok.

The governor will carefully consider the bill Congress sends to his desk, said Brooke Strike, a Gianforte spokesperson. , urged the University of Montana system to follow suit, and did so.

In a statement, TikTok hinted at potential legal action against the bill.

Defenders of the bill admitted there was no viable plan to operationalize this attempt to censor America’s voice, and that the constitutionality of the bill would be determined by the courts, said TikTok spokesperson Brooke. Overwetter said: We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana. Their livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this vicious government overreach.

Many governments around the world, including the United States, have restricted TikTok from smartphones, computers, and WiFi networks, using powers over official devices they control. However, these restrictions do not apply to personal devices.

U.S. officials have raised concerns that the Chinese government may have access to TikTok user data through links with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, and that such information could aid China’s intelligence and propaganda campaigns. So far, there is no public evidence that the Chinese government actually accessed the personal information of US users of TikTok or used that data to influence them. However, the FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress he wasn’t sure if it was going to see many of the outward signs of it.

The U.S. government has called for TikTok to be spun off from its Chinese owners, but TikTok is trying to avoid national security concerns by putting up a firewall around U.S. user data as part of an initiative called Project Texas. He said his concerns could be addressed.

But the plan hasn’t deterred TikToks’ critics. More than half of U.S. states have cracked down on TikTok in some way, with a House vote in Montana on Friday to restrict TikTok on non-government devices as well. emphasized broad support for

But the future of Montana law is uncertain. His NetChoice, a tech industry group that counts TikTok as a member, said Friday that SB419 violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition against so-called acquirer claims, a law that seeks to punish people without trial. .

The move from the Montana legislature sets a dangerous precedent that governments can try to ban businesses they don’t like without clear evidence of wrongdoing, said Carl Szabo, NetChoices vice president and general counsel. said. The U.S. Constitution specifically prohibits lawmakers from passing laws that criminalize specific individuals or corporations. Governor Greg Gianforte should veto this clearly unconstitutional law.

Design it For Us, a coalition of youth activists pushing for platform regulatory change, lamented that the bill does not reflect the perspectives of internet natives.

Group co-chairs Zamaan Qureshi and Emma Lembke believe that social media is better for young people if it is designed for us. Such a ban misses a real opportunity to proactively address children’s safety and privacy concerns on these platforms.

A group representing app developers said on Friday that the bill would encourage the government to legislate on an app-by-app basis and could create a patchwork of laws that would weigh heavily on small app companies.

It may start with TikTok, but it clearly won’t end there, said Morgan Reed, president of The App Association, which receives more than half of the funding from Apple.

Other civil society groups argue that SB419 violates First Montanan Amendment rights to freedom of expression and access to information. A joint letter to state legislators this week, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, argued that there is a high constitutional barrier to government restrictions on speech.

SB 419 is censorship, unfairly cut off from the platform on which Montanas speak and exchange views every day, and sets an alarming precedent for excessive government control over how Montanas use the Internet. , read the letter.

The law also mentions the presence of dangerous content and dangerous challenges on TikTok, said Lynn Greenkey, First Amendment scholar and associate professor at Syracuse University. , said it would send an immediate red flag that would trigger rigorous constitutional scrutiny.

Greenky said content-based restrictions are only permitted under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in exceptional circumstances. Granted, the Montana government has compelling state interests in protecting the health, welfare, and privacy of its citizens, but the law is so vague that it cannot be effectively enforced. you can’t. Ambiguous laws, by definition, are not strictly calibrated and therefore wither under First Amendment scrutiny.

