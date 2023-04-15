CCAC and Google Celebrate Successful Partnership, Announce New Student Cohorts for 2023 TechWise Program





CCAC, Google, and government leaders joined TechWise program participants on April 12 at the Allegheny Campus.

CCAC invited Google executives, legislators and VIPs to celebrate the successful partnership between the university and the TechWise learning program. The event, held at the CCAC Allegheny Campus on Wednesday, April 12, will announce 11 of his CCAC students who recently began participating in the TechWise program as part of Cohort 2 in March. was also helpful. County Commissioner Rich Fitzgerald. U.S. Congressman Summer Lee of Pennsylvania. Rep. Law Khanna of California. Former US Congressman Connor Lamb. Shivakumar Venkataraman, Google Vice President and General Manager. The CEO of TalentSprint is Dr. Santanu Paul. Debjani Mukherji, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at TalentSprint. CCAC President Dr. Quintin Block. Dr. Michael Rinsem, his CCAC Endowed Professor of Technical Curriculum. All CCAC TechWise program participants were present.

TechWise is a diversity, equity and inclusion program powered by TalentSprint and supported by Google. This 18-month program identifies a talented student from an underrepresented group at a select university, upskills and prepares her for her high-growth technology career. Participating students participate in TalentSprint’s learning platform, working with mentors from Google to blend academic knowledge with practical experience, giving them the technical expertise, soft skills, and tools they need in the corporate world. Get the chance to build.

“For technology-focused students, this is a great opportunity. It teaches them the basic skills they need to understand how the basic program works, but it also makes TechWise learning more educational. Additions allow you to immerse yourself in a real-world environment and see how systems come together to help you build a mental connection from writing code to creating a complete program. You have to understand,” said Michael Rinsem, CCAC Endowed Professor of Technical Curriculum.

The TechWise program is fully funded by Google, 100% tuition free, and offers a $5,000 scholarship to help students cover basic costs and focus on their studies.

“We are proud to work with TalentSprint to bring the benefits of the TechWise program to CCAC. strengthens its commitment to

CCAC, one of four community colleges nationwide participating in Cohort 2, has partnered with TechWise since the program launched in January 2022. Only 120 students nationwide receive offers to join the Elite Program each year. CCAC students were offered 33 positions in 2022. His CCAC students in the first group (Cohort 1) will complete her TechWise studies this summer.

