Diagnosed myself on Google after doctor told me I had tonsillitis

A woman who was told she had tonsillitis used Google to correctly diagnose herself with leukemia.

22-year-old Chloe Lee Todd began experiencing a sore throat and general illness.

A month after she started feeling sick, Chloe called her GP to make an appointment and was told she had tonsillitis.

After googling symptoms like vomiting, night sweats and weight loss, Khloe realized she was suffering from textbook leukemia symptoms. Common symptoms include fading, pale skin, fatigue, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss, frequent infections, high temperatures, night sweats, and fragile skin.

Chloe was able to secure an in-person appointment she made for a blood test.

Her results were abnormal and she was immediately taken to the hospital where she was told she had leukemia.

Now she is cancer free for three years and has not been treated but still suffers from some side effects.

Chloe, a stay-at-home mom from Gateshead, Tyne and Ware, said:

Doctors blamed it on other things, but I asserted they were wrong.

When I googled night sweats, fatigue, bruises, and other symptoms, the first result was leukemia.

I checked and made sure the entire website had all the symptoms.

When the doctor confirmed it, I thought I was going to die.

I was happy to get the diagnosis, but I was numbed to hear that it was a big difference.

The doctor told my mother in another room that she had a breakdown – I could hear my mother screaming.

(Chloe Todd / SWNS)

In June 2020, after being told she had tonsillitis, Khloe thought she was wrong so she was able to see a doctor.

The mother of one child, who has been suffering from sore throat, night sweats, vomiting and weight loss since February, became concerned and searched online for answers.

After taking a blood test, Chloe is called by a doctor who tells her the results are abnormal and she is called to the hospital where she is told that she has leukemia and is weeks away from dying.

The next day, Chloe was sent to Newcastle Freeman Hospital to begin treatment.

She said: I had a bone marrow biopsy and was weeks away from death.

Cancer was all over my blood. The doctor told me he wasn’t sure chemo would help, but he was willing to try it.

Chloe endured six rounds of chemotherapy, eradicated most of her cancer, and became more optimistic.

(Chloe Todd / SWNS)

Chloe said: Looking back on it now, I’m numb to it – everything I was being told is blurry.

I looked at the world so differently, asking why I did what I deserved.

The hardest part was thinking I might not be here to watch my son grow up.

In September 2020, Khloe was enrolled in Anthony Nolan’s registry to look for a bone marrow donor.

The hospital soon found a 100% match in the 27-year-old man, who underwent a transplant in October 2020.

This is done by transferring stem cells from one person to another, replacing damaged blood cells with healthy blood cells.

After a successful surgery, Khloe underwent another bone marrow biopsy to confirm the new cells were working.

Chloe said: When I got the news, I picked my son up and hugged him.

It was amazing to find out it was all gone. It was the best day ever.

We rang the bells in March 2021, it feels amazing. I had a little boy in my arms.

Chloe is currently suffering from graft-versus-host disease, which occurs when a specific type of white blood cell in her donated stem cells or bone marrow attacks her own body cells.

Chloe said: No matter how sick I am, I put my children first.

I spoke with a donor in March 2023.

We were talking as if we had known each other in my life. We have this connection that no one understands.

We will always have that bond. Thanks to him, I am still here.

I am very grateful and grateful. I’d rather experience this than not be here.

It’s a bittersweet situation. I live to tell my story.

